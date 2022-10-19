Overwatch 2 patch 3.38 official notes: Kiriko and Zenyatta adjustments, Numbani joins map pool, massive bug fixes, and more

Overwatch 2 has been having a significant amount of trouble with bugs and performance issues ever since its launch earlier this month.

The latest patch 3.38 addresses some of the biggest issues that the game has been facing so far, along with introducing adjustments to both Kiriko and Zenyatta.

Moreover, Numbani and Necropolis are added back to the map pool, and players are being able to try out the new arenas in Overwatch 2.

Fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Blizzard’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Overwatch 2 patch 3.38 official notes

1) Hero Changes and Adjustments

Kiriko

Resolved an issue with Kiriko where 'Yokai' achievement was unattainable

Fixed a bug with Swift Step that could result in the player being spawned outside the map.

Zenyatta

No longer receives extra attack speed on top of the bonus from Kiriko's ultimate, because it would be too powerful.

2) Maps

Overwatch 2 doesn't have the full collection of maps that we know from Overwatch 1 from the start. But they are adding a few maps to the game ocassionally.

Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools.

3) General Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Reporting interface

Fixed a bug on PlayStation where players were unable to buy other items after one got refunded

Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency for Hero purchases

Fixed a bug where already owned Heroic emotes/poses were locked

Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased

Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive

Resolved a bug with shop images having low resolution

Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus

Fixed a bug where Hero Enable Challenges in Total Mayhem were not updating properly.

Fixed the Challenge 'System-Wide Malfunction' not correctly incrementing

Fixed Challenges 'Classy Flex' and 'Flex Your Power' not progressing while in playing in a Group

Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up at the end of a match

Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost

Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption

Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry

Fixed a bug with wrong camera placement in captured Highlights

General Stability Updates

4) Workshop Fixes

Fixed an issue where Workshop Green Screen would load Workshop Island instead

Fixed a bug where Night Workshop maps were loading daytime variants

