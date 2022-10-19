Overwatch 2 patch 3.38 official notes: Kiriko and Zenyatta adjustments, Numbani joins map pool, massive bug fixes, and more

Overwatch 2 has been having a significant amount of trouble with bugs and performance issues ever since its launch earlier this month.
The latest patch 3.38 addresses some of the biggest issues that the game has been facing so far, along with introducing adjustments to both Kiriko and Zenyatta.
Moreover, Numbani and Necropolis are added back to the map pool, and players are being able to try out the new arenas in Overwatch 2.
Fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Blizzard’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Overwatch 2 patch 3.38 official notes
1) Hero Changes and Adjustments
Kiriko
- Resolved an issue with Kiriko where 'Yokai' achievement was unattainable
- Fixed a bug with Swift Step that could result in the player being spawned outside the map.
Zenyatta
- No longer receives extra attack speed on top of the bonus from Kiriko's ultimate, because it would be too powerful.
2) Maps
Overwatch 2 doesn't have the full collection of maps that we know from Overwatch 1 from the start. But they are adding a few maps to the game ocassionally.
- Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools.
3) General Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Reporting interface
- Fixed a bug on PlayStation where players were unable to buy other items after one got refunded
- Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency for Hero purchases
- Fixed a bug where already owned Heroic emotes/poses were locked
- Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased
- Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive
- Resolved a bug with shop images having low resolution
- Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus
- Fixed a bug where Hero Enable Challenges in Total Mayhem were not updating properly.
- Fixed the Challenge 'System-Wide Malfunction' not correctly incrementing
- Fixed Challenges 'Classy Flex' and 'Flex Your Power' not progressing while in playing in a Group
- Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up at the end of a match
- Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost
- Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption
- Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry
- Fixed a bug with wrong camera placement in captured Highlights
- General Stability Updates
4) Workshop Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Workshop Green Screen would load Workshop Island instead
- Fixed a bug where Night Workshop maps were loading daytime variants