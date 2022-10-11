Overwatch 2 Update (October 10) - server downtime, LC-208 fixes, Heroes disabled, and more

Blizzard is currently deploying fixes for Overwatch 2, including disabling certain heroes, to continue smoothing out the LC-208 bug as well as several other issues regarding progression.

Overwatch 2 has been facing a rough time since its launch. Although at its core, the game offers quite a fun and exciting experience, building upon its predecessor, there has rarely been a day since the game's launch, when players were able to play properly. Blizzard deployed several patches and fixes for players on October 7, and they continue to add more.

Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!

🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play.

Blizzard has temporarily disabled Bastion from all game modes and Torbjörn from competitive only. both of the heroes are experiencing bugs that heavily impact the gameplay. The team is currently working on a new issue that prevents players from accessing all of their owned heroes.

We will be taking #Overwatch2 offline at 8PM PT for an estimated 1 hr.

As of this writing, currently at 8:00 pm PDT, Blizzard has taken the servers down for an hour. Let's take a look at the status update.

Overwatch 2 Status Update - October 10, 2022

8:00 p.m. PDT : We will be taking Overwatch 2 offline for approximately one hour.

: We will be taking Overwatch 2 offline for approximately one hour. 7:00 p.m. PDT : The team is aware of a new issue that prevents players from accessing all their owned heroes. An issue causes this with our servers that track player progression. We are working to get this issue resolved as quickly as possible.

: The team is aware of a new issue that prevents players from accessing all their owned heroes. An issue causes this with our servers that track player progression. We are working to get this issue resolved as quickly as possible. 3:00 p.m. PDT : Bastion is temporarily disabled everywhere in-game, and Torbjörn is temporarily disabled in competitive only. Both of these heroes are experiencing bugs that heavily impact gameplay, and we’ll share an update on them soon.

: Bastion is temporarily disabled everywhere in-game, and Torbjörn is temporarily disabled in competitive only. Both of these heroes are experiencing bugs that heavily impact gameplay, and we’ll share an update on them soon. We implemented fixes for LC-208, but there are some players still experiencing other errors in this category. The team will continue to work on additional fixes.

We made some adjustments to help process more players through the account merge queue.

The team is currently working on the game and will provide future updates soon. keep an eye here to be updated on everything Overwatch 2.

