How to possibly fix "Sorry unable to log you in" error in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2, finally underway, is one of the most hyped releases of 2022. However, the game has misfired on several issues so far. On its launch, it suffered from numerous network problems and bugs. This has prevented players from accessing the game, getting stuck in long queues, in-game skins & items disappearing, and more.

One of the issues that bothered users the most was that whenever they tried to play Overwatch 2, they were greeted with a "Sorry, unable to log you in" error.

Overwatch 2 is a hero-shooter title from Blizzard Entertainment and is the successor to the extremely popular first-person shooter Overwatch (2016). It is a free-to-play game with two teams of five players, where gamers select 'Heroes' with unique abilities and powers.

Everything about the "Sorry, unable to log you in" error in Overwatch 2

This error is not system specific, meaning it can appear on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC. It prevents users from accessing the game and is likely to occur when starting the title.

There are numerous causes as to why this error might occur. Most of the time, this problem generally relates to server-side issues. On its launch day, Overwatch 2's servers were hit with a massive DDoS attack that crippled their network and left many players unable to login or gets stuck in long queues.

Being a new release, it received tremendous traffic from users across the globe, which overloaded their servers.

Prior to fixing this issue, users need to ensure that the problem isn't server related and that they are online. If they are offline, it's beyond the control of the players.

Possible fixes for the "Sorry, unable to log you in" error in Overwatch 2

1) First, make sure you are connected to the Internet. If you use a wireless connection, ensure your signal strength is strong. It is always recommended to go wired when gaming, but if it isn't possible for you, try getting as close to the router as possible.

2) On PC, ensure that your Battle.net launcher region and game region are the same. Clicking your profile icon in the top right corner will show the account region. Once that is noted, proceed to your game's tab.

Right next to the 'Play' button, there will be a 'globe' icon. Click on that, showing a drop-down menu with different server regions available. Ensure that both the account region and the game region are the same.

Alternatively, players can also try switching up their game server region from the default location irrespective of their Battle.net account region.

3) Connect your Console to your Battle.net account. If it isn't connected, it can even lead to Overwatch 1 items not showing up in the game. However, if it's linked and the problem still persists, it is recommended to unlink and link it again.

4) If your NAT Type is 3/Strict/C, then you will have a hard time connecting with other players. In this case, it is recommended to contact your internet service provider to change your NAT Type to Moderate, as it is safe and will allow you to connect with other gamers.

5) Lastly, restart your router/modem. It will revert back most of the settings to default, ensuring network discrepancies aren't an issue on your end. The golden rule is to turn your router/modem off for 10 seconds and then turn it on.

While these are possible solutions, these won't guarantee a fix if the problem lies with Overwatch 2 servers. The game is experiencing heavy traffic. Blizzard are aware of all the network issues and are trying their best to address them. If none of the above methods work for you, it is always recommended to contact Blizzard's support team for further assistance.

