“Painful to see people quit their job” - MrBeast says people shouldn’t quit jobs to pursue content creation

Popular YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is a household name in the online community. Renowned for his profound grasp of the YouTube landscape and strategies for maximizing growth, he has experienced unparalleled success as a content creator. Despite this, he recently advised fans against quitting their jobs or schools to pursue content creation, instead emphasizing the importance of caution and thoughtful decision-making.

The streamer told his fans that there was cut-throat competition within the content creation sphere. He pointed out that for every successful creator like himself, there were thousands who didn't see any success, indicating that the odds were heavily stacked against anyone aspiring to become a full-time content creator. He wrote:

"It’s painful to see people quit their job/drop out of school to make content full-time before they’re ready. For every person like me that makes it, thousands don’t. Keep that in mind and be smart, please."

Jimmy urges fans to exercise caution before quitting their works (Image via X)

YouTube sensation MrBeast sends out thoughtful message to fans, follows it up with a sarcastic one

Despite MrBeast's continuous engagement with YouTube and his significant success, he consistently advises his fans against making impulsive decisions, such as abruptly quitting their jobs.

Despite giving some serious advice, Jimmy didn't forget his sense of humor. He responded to his own post with a tongue-in-cheek remark, joking that he supported rash decisions when gambling away wealth:

"Now if you want to mortgage your home and bet your net worth on black in roulette…that I support."

Jimmy shares sarcastic response to his post (Image via X)

When is MrBeast's next video out?

MrBeast's most recent YouTube video, I Survived 7 Days In An Abandoned City, was released on March 2, 2024. Remarkably, the video has already garnered over 131 million views on YouTube. Fans eagerly anticipate his next project, which is expected to drop within the next few weeks (Jimmy currently uploads once every month).

Jimmy has disclosed that his next video might shatter the world record for the number of cameras used to film a single video. The YouTube star revealed that over 300 cameras were used to capture footage for his upcoming video, which he claimed would be "the greatest video ever uploaded to YouTube."