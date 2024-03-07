"We went all out" - MrBeast claims his upcoming video will be the "greatest ever" on YouTube

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is renowned for his penchant for pushing boundaries in video production for his channel. Several of his videos have already garnered over 100 million views. His upcoming project, as shared by the content creator himself, promises to be equally ambitious, featuring an elaborate setup with more than 300 cameras.

The YouTuber himself exudes optimism about the upcoming video, boldly dubbing it as the ultimate masterpiece on YouTube. Jimmy wrote this on his X account:

"Wow, we’re still filming this and my god this might be the greatest video ever uploaded to YouTube. We went all out on this one."

Jimmy teases upcoming video on YouTube, calls it "the greatest" (Image via X)

MrBeast next YouTube project to feature over 300 cameras

MrBeast is renowned for his innovative approach, consistently pushing boundaries and going the extra mile to achieve his goals. Jimmy stands firmly as one of the most recognizable figures on the internet, and his next project is poised to be a significant undertaking.

Yesterday (March 6, 2024), the YouTuber turned to his X account to provide an update on his forthcoming project. He disclosed that the filming process is exceptionally intricate, boasting over 300 cameras capturing the spectacle. He wrote this:

"I just realized we have 300+ cameras recording for this video we’re filming, I think that might be a world record."

Jimmy shares an update regarding his next video with over 300 cameras (Image via X)

The YouTuber has yet to disclose the exact nature of the upcoming video. However, his most recent upload, titled I Survived 7 Days In An Abandoned City, was posted on March 2, 2024, and has already amassed over 96 million views at the time of writing.

Fans react to MrBeast's post

MrBeast's recent announcement regarding his next YouTube video naturally garnered significant attention. Given his track record, where his videos routinely surpass 100 million views, there's anticipation that this upcoming project could potentially break the internet if it meets or exceeds expectations. Here are some of the reactions to his latest post:

Fans react to the YouTuber's latest project (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans excited for the next video (Image via X)

Jimmy is known for staying ahead of the curve when it comes to YouTube's algorithm. Recently, the YouTuber announced an update stating that his content has shifted toward more story-driven, slow-paced narratives compared to the earlier fast-paced editing that initially gained immense popularity.