"Pathetic game": Fans react as EA upholds Transfer Market ban against FIFA 23 streamer Danny Aarons even after appeal

A couple of days ago, FIFA 23 streamer Danny Aarons shared screenshots on his Twitter page saying one of his accounts had been banned from using the Ultimate Team feature, specifically its Transfer Market. EA was under the impression the profile had gone against its rules; this was the cause of the suspension. Even after an appeal by the Twitch streamer, it appears that his account will remain banned from the in-game market.

EA's reply from earlier today — which can be found in the next section of this article — has caused another outrage in the community. Fans criticized the game for what many thought was a false-flag suspension. One Twitter user even wrote that FIFA 23 was a pathetic title, considering Danny Aarons was banned even after spending a lot of real-life money on the game.

𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢🇧🇪 @OfficialVizeh @DannyAaronsFUT You literally given EA like £10,000 and they still ban your account, pathetic game @DannyAaronsFUT You literally given EA like £10,000 and they still ban your account, pathetic game

"We took the correct action": EA doubles down on Danny Aarons' ban from FIFA 23 Transfer Market

Earlier today, Danny shared a screenshot featuring EA's statement. It says that, after another round of investigation, the developers have concluded that he will remain suspended from using the Transfer Market for the foreseeable future.

The streamer shared an image of the particular response with the caption, "RIP Bozo." Here is a relevant part of EA's reply, as shared on Danny's social media:

"We got your note and did a full investigation of your account. After reviewing your case, we determined that we took the correct action in accordance with EA policies and procedures."

The "note" being referenced in the screenshot was the appeal submitted by Danny Aarons after he was struck with the FIFA 23 ban. The content creator was up in arms on December 26 when he revealed the situation to his followers on Twitter. In-game screenshots that he shared bore an 'Important Notice', which alleged that the account in question was guilty of "FUT coin distribution" and therefore was no longer allowed to use FIFA 23's Transfer Market.

The streamer was adamant that he was innocent, claiming that he'd never bought coins on the specific account and that he had spent thousands of real-world money buying FIFA points.

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Never bought coins on this account, just spent millions of FIFA points



Thanks EA I guess lol Never bought coins on this account, just spent millions of FIFA pointsThanks EA I guess lol https://t.co/LkbJCpAn2X

Twitter reacts to EA upholding Danny Aarons' ban from FIFA 23

Most people were quite critical of the ban and expressed their displeasure online. Some, on the other hand, thought that the suspension was justified because Danny has a history of promoting coin sellers, which is against FIFA 23's terms of service.

FUT CONCEPTS @FUTCONCEPTS @DannyAaronsFUT Auto response, you should reply and get an actual human that deals with the case. Good luck! @DannyAaronsFUT Auto response, you should reply and get an actual human that deals with the case. Good luck!

Yeading @fuckjavan @DannyAaronsFUT there’s no way you continue to play this game… @DannyAaronsFUT there’s no way you continue to play this game…

Jordan @JordySloan @DannyAaronsFUT Imagine banning a customer who has spent £24k on fifa points so far. What a great business decision. Also I hope you illegally got the points/coins so you gave them a fraction of that. Despise EA. They still owe me around £10k in false bans from winning their in game tourneys. @DannyAaronsFUT Imagine banning a customer who has spent £24k on fifa points so far. What a great business decision. Also I hope you illegally got the points/coins so you gave them a fraction of that. Despise EA. They still owe me around £10k in false bans from winning their in game tourneys.

ً @utdrobbo



This ambiguity is really odd. @DannyAaronsFUT They really should just tell you it’s because of the coin sponsor & make the example out of you if other creators don’t want to continue with them.This ambiguity is really odd. @DannyAaronsFUT They really should just tell you it’s because of the coin sponsor & make the example out of you if other creators don’t want to continue with them.This ambiguity is really odd.

Josh 💎 @Dxrwizzy27 @DannyAaronsFUT time to drop the coin sponsor and become a game changer imo @DannyAaronsFUT time to drop the coin sponsor and become a game changer imo

Danny Aarons offers reason for why he got banned

The YouTuber recently discussed two possible reasons for his ban. The first was the promotion of coin sellers in his content. However, it was the second reason that he felt had resulted in his ban. He bought a 96-rated Zidane ICON card last week with 7.7 million FUT coins in the FIFA 23 Transfer Market. Acknowledging that it was not a financially smart move, Danny Aarons later sold it at a loss of about four million coins. Here's what he said:

"They saw me basically lose four million coins in about two hours and were like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa! That's a coin buyer/seller.'"

Around the five-minute mark of the above video, the streamer vehemently denied the allegations. The content creator repeatedly said he had no part in selling or buying coins but did seem okay with being banned for promoting coin sellers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes