Pathfinder's creators Paizo offer over $400 worth of tabletop books for $25 in recent sale

Paizo, the creators of Pathfinder, has seen incredible success since the reveal of their ORC Open Gaming License. With the company selling out an eight-month supply of the game’s Core Rulebook, it stated that there are going to be some longer shipping times than normal for some players.

Interestingly, that’s not the only Pathfinder item that's selling out quickly. Paizo is making their hit tabletop RPG more accessible than ever, thanks to a Humble Bundle sale. With three tiers of $5, $10, and $25, each option offers a significant number of valuable books for the tabletop game.

Here’s what you can pick up for an incredibly low price for Paizo’s Pathfinder setting.

Paizo makes Pathfinder very financially viable, thanks to an economic Humble Bundle sale

The recent sale from Paizo offers an unprecedented amount of value for a cheap price, with some of the proceeds going to charity. A portion of the proceeds from this sale goes to “Code for America,” which helps government institutions create open-source software solutions. Even the smallest bundle, the $5 tier, gives players plenty of resources to play Pathfinder.

These bundles include Core Rulebooks, adventures (campaigns and one-shot adventures alike), and so much more. Whether you’re a Game Master or a new player, there’s definitely something for you here. Additionally, the $25 dollar tier includes codes for the Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults PDF and Abomination Vaults Foundry VTT Bundle.

For those unaware, Foundry VTT stands for the Foundry Virtual Tabletop platform, which is essentially another way for gamers to play tabletop RPGs online. Here’s what you can unlock in each tier of this Humble Bundle sale:

$5 Tier

Second Edition Beginner Box (PDF)

Second Edition Core Rulebook (PDF)

Second Edition Bestiary (PDF)

Character Sheet Pack (PDF)

Player Character Pawn Collection (PDF)

Lost Omens World Guide (PDF)

One-Shot #1: Sundered Waves (PDF)

$10 Tier

All Previous Tier Items

Bestiary 2 (PDF)

Lost Omens Character Guide (PDF)

Lost Omens Ancestry Guide (PDF)

Adventure: Troubles in Otari (PDF)

Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari (PDF/JPG)

Society Intro #1: The Second Confirmation (PDF)

Society Intro #2: United in Purpose (PDF)

Flip-Mat Classics: Ancient Dungeon (PDF/JPG)

Flip-Mat Classics: Swamp (PDF/JPG)

Flip-Mat: City Sites Multipack (PDF/JPG)

Adventure: Little Trouble in Big Absalom (PDF)

$25 Tier

All Previous Tier Items

Secrets of Magic (PDF)

Gamemastery Guide (PDF)

Abomination Vaults Pawn Collection (PDF)

Gamemastery Guide NPC Pawn Collection (PDF)

Society Intro: Year of Boundless Wonder (PDF)

Flip-Mat: Arcane Library (PDF/JPG)

Pawns: Traps & Treasures Pawn Collection (PDF)

Adventure: A Fistful of Flowers (PDF)

Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults (Foundry VTT)

It’s worth noting that the PDFs are watermarked with the email address of the person who redeemed the code. Keeping that in mind, it’s better to give the codes to someone else if you already have these books.

Even the $5 tier of this Pathfinder bundle gives players more than enough content to start playing in their friends’ games. For gamers looking to run their own games, they’ll likely want to consider the $25 tier, which includes the Gamemastery Guide and Gamemastery Guide NPC Pawn Collection. With the recent reveal of the ORC, more fans than ever have been excited to try this tabletop game.

If you’ve been considering starting Paizo's Pathfinder, but don’t know where to begin or you're worried about the high cost of purchasing various books and manuals, this is definitely the sale that you’ve been waiting for. Additionally, it's a splendid gift for friends that are looking to get into the hobby as well.

