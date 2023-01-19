"Still feeling skeptical": D&D Beyond fans remain unconvinced after Wizards of the Coast deny $30 subscription fee

Over the past week, Wizards of the Coast and D&D Beyond have been a major talking point within the tabletop RPG community. After the recent OGL 1.1 leak, the company officially denied the rumored changes to the Open Gaming License. More recently, fans have gotten wind of yet another rumor from Wizards and Hasbro.

D&D Beyond is a companion app for the tabletop RPG that's extremely beneficial to players of all experience levels. It serves as a digital assistant, including rules and so much more. It is the official digital toolset and companion for D&D’s 5th Edition. With the recent word that Wizards of the Coast didn’t feel like Dungeons & Dragons was being monetized enough, rumors of a $30 dollar subscription for the service genuinely worried players.

Following the company’s previous statement, few were convinced by the statement put out by D&D Beyond on Twitter from Wizards of the Coast.

Nathaniel Bunch @stoicswe @DnDBeyond Still feeling skeptical, but will keep on the lookout for more announcements and clarifications. @DnDBeyond Still feeling skeptical, but will keep on the lookout for more announcements and clarifications.

"Still feeling skeptical, but will keep on the lookout for more announcements and clarifications."

Wizards of the Coast openly denies the $30 D&D Beyond subscription fee rumor; fans aren’t convinced

DnD_Shorts @DnD_Shorts



The $30pm is for the highest tier, and includes monthly content drops



Their dream is everyone paying $30pm to play



Hos is correct on everything, confirmed by WotC sources Hos - Dungeon Scribe #OpenDnD @DungeonScribe



- $30/month per player

- Deauthorized OGL 1.0a

- Homebrew banned at Base Tiers

- Stripped down gameplay for AI-DMs



Reportedly If @Wizards tried to squeeze more money from you with these @DnD_Beyond changes, how would you feel?- $30/month per player- Deauthorized OGL 1.0a- Homebrew banned at Base Tiers- Stripped down gameplay for AI-DMsReportedly #DnDBegone cost WotC 40,000+ subs. Keep it going. If @Wizards tried to squeeze more money from you with these @DnD_Beyond changes, how would you feel?- $30/month per player- Deauthorized OGL 1.0a- Homebrew banned at Base Tiers- Stripped down gameplay for AI-DMsReportedly #DnDBegone cost WotC 40,000+ subs. Keep it going. I can confirm these changes are what @Wizards digital game VP Chris Cao has planned for the future of D&DThe $30pm is for the highest tier, and includes monthly content dropsTheir dream is everyone paying $30pm to playHos is correct on everything, confirmed by WotC sources twitter.com/DungeonScribe/… I can confirm these changes are what @Wizards digital game VP Chris Cao has planned for the future of D&DThe $30pm is for the highest tier, and includes monthly content drops Their dream is everyone paying $30pm to playHos is correct on everything, confirmed by WotC sources twitter.com/DungeonScribe/…

The usage of D&D Beyond has always been a free resource for fans of the tabletop game, but there was a worrying rumor spreading across the internet recently. According to DungeonScribe on Twitter, there were some major changes on the way to the system, which came from “verified sources.” The changes were reportedly from higher-ups in Hasbro, and DungeonScribe wasn’t the only person to report it.

According to DnD_Shorts on Twitter, the $30 subscription tier is the highest option available and would reportedly contain monthly content drops. Allegedly, it would also deauthorize OGL 1.0a. Homebrew would be banned at the baseline tiers and the gameplay mechanics of AI DMs were also discussed.

D&D Beyond @DnDBeyond Rumors of a $30 subscription fee are false. Rumors of a $30 subscription fee are false.

In response, Wizards of the Coast refuted all of these claims with their official D&D Beyond Twitter handle. At the time of writing this article, there are two tiers ($2.99 and $5.99 a month), but a potential third $30 dollar tier shocked fans. Thousands of gamers canceled their subscriptions to the service in retaliation, reportedly to the tune of 40,000 cancelations. This number could have grown since then, as fury over these rumors continues to spread.

The Nathanizer @popeofnathanism @DnDBeyond A month ago, I'd have believed this. Then there was a long silence, and then an immature statement that failed to address real anger. I've love to believe this thread and what Kyle Brink stated, but taking it all with a grain of salt for now while hoping for the best. @DnDBeyond A month ago, I'd have believed this. Then there was a long silence, and then an immature statement that failed to address real anger. I've love to believe this thread and what Kyle Brink stated, but taking it all with a grain of salt for now while hoping for the best.

Grummz @Grummz



This has caused catastrophic failure in brand trust and loyalty.



The only way forward is to publish the new OGL to see what is what. @DnDBeyond Unfortunately, the misinformation started with WotC and falsehoods are still being posted in official statements.This has caused catastrophic failure in brand trust and loyalty.The only way forward is to publish the new OGL to see what is what. @DnDBeyond Unfortunately, the misinformation started with WotC and falsehoods are still being posted in official statements.This has caused catastrophic failure in brand trust and loyalty.The only way forward is to publish the new OGL to see what is what.

Matt Davis @mreese87 @popeofnathanism @DnDBeyond This is only stuff they’ve actively denied and I think that’s telling. Also @DnD_Shorts was one of the primary folks propagating these rumors so that was a red flag on its own. @popeofnathanism @DnDBeyond This is only stuff they’ve actively denied and I think that’s telling. Also @DnD_Shorts was one of the primary folks propagating these rumors so that was a red flag on its own.

The company openly refuted most of the changes, but, much like the response to OGL 1.1, fans weren’t impressed with their denial. There were some Twitter responses that said, were this a month ago, they would have believed Wizards of the Coast about the D&D Beyond rumors. Others simply highlighted the Wizard's history of giving falsehoods to their fanbase.

Tomas McIntee @MathIntee



The community's concerns won't go away until you make firm commitments. E.g., a 1.0b OGL with the magic word "irrevocable." @DnDBeyond This is a community that collectively remembers TSR's lawyers issuing C&D letters for homebrew posted on the internet back before most people had dial-up.The community's concerns won't go away until you make firm commitments. E.g., a 1.0b OGL with the magic word "irrevocable." @DnDBeyond This is a community that collectively remembers TSR's lawyers issuing C&D letters for homebrew posted on the internet back before most people had dial-up.The community's concerns won't go away until you make firm commitments. E.g., a 1.0b OGL with the magic word "irrevocable."

ᏂᎥᎵᎵᎥᏋ🌹ᏁᏋᏒᎠ @Hiker_Gabriel @MathIntee



OGL 1.0b must be irrevocable and permanently authorized @DnDBeyond Technically WotC is not revoking OGL 1.0a. They are "unauthorizing" it.OGL 1.0b must be irrevocable and permanently authorized @MathIntee @DnDBeyond Technically WotC is not revoking OGL 1.0a. They are "unauthorizing" it.OGL 1.0b must be irrevocable and permanently authorized

Kero Hawke💙 🏳️‍🌈 @shedreamsincode @DnDBeyond This is how things should have been responded to from the moment the “leak” hit. I want to believe this. I want to but trust is in short supply right now. @DnDBeyond This is how things should have been responded to from the moment the “leak” hit. I want to believe this. I want to but trust is in short supply right now.

Some long-time fans would bring up TSR, the company that held Dungeons & Dragons before Wizards of the Coast bought them. In the early days of the internet, TSR’s lawyers were quick to halt any and all homebrew content. Veteran fans who remember those days aren't quick to trust Wizards now.

Dan Muñoz @Nat1Fun @DnDBeyond Transparency and quick responses are a great way to build back some of the walls that were kicked in. Keep it up! @DnDBeyond Transparency and quick responses are a great way to build back some of the walls that were kicked in. Keep it up!

However, not everybody was against D&D Beyond’s post. Some considered it a transparent and quick response to the situation, but this kind of trust was in short supply on most social media platforms. Paizo, creators of Pathfinder, previously revealed that a newer, player-friendly license was on the way.

While Wizards of the Coast vehemently deny the rumors of the price hike and other changes, fans are just going to have to wait and see if D&D Beyond actually changes. Between this and OGL 1.1, fans have found themselves quite frustrated with the company and its responses to leaks and rumors.

Poll : 0 votes