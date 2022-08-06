PEL 2022 Summer Playoffs: Overall standings, three teams qualify for Grand Finals

Team PAI grabbed the top spot in the third round of the PEL 2022 Summer Playoffs after winning a chicken dinner in the last match. They amassed 94 points, including 47 eliminations points in the 10 matches played over the two days.

SMG secured 93 points and held the second position with the help of three chicken dinners, followed by Six to Eight (STE) with 76 points. These three teams booked their spots in the PEL Summer Grand Finals. The remaining 12 teams, alongside the three bottom-placed teams from the regular season, will fight in the fourth and final round of the playoffs. The top nine teams will move to the Grand Finals, while the bottom six will be eliminated from the event.

PEL Summer Playoffs Round 3 overall standings

The top three teams qualified for the Grand Finals (image via Tencent)

With 74 points, JDE placed fourth and missed the Grand Finals spot by only two points. JTeam did not perform well in the last four matches and finished in fifth place, with 71 points on the overall leaderboard. The team once again missed the spot with a few points.

TEC put up a good performance on Day 2, moving up eight places to grab the sixth position, but it was not enough to get a spot in the Grand Finals. 4AM slipped to eighth place with 64 points.

4AM secured eighth place (Image via Tencent)

Ever since the removal of star player Suk from their roster, The Chosen (TC)'s performance has plummeted, and the team is yet to live up to expectations. The side scored 60 points without winning a chicken dinner in the round.

Weibo Gaming (WBG) had horrible performances in the round as the squad slumped to the bottom spot with 41 points. The team collected only 15 points in their last five matches.

RGG from JTeam picked up 18 eliminations, while Remember from SMG grabbed 16 kills during the round.

PEL Summer Playoffs Round 4 teams

JDE JTeam TEC Kone 4AM TC VS Tianba ACT TT AG WBG ST PeRo TJB

Round 4 will be a crucial round for all teams, since six teams at the bottom of the points table will be knocked out of the event. The round will be played on August 6 and 7.

A total of six teams have qualified so far for the PEL Summer Finals, which will begin on August 18. Nova Esports took the top spot in the first round and secured a spot, while LGD and RSG advanced through the second round.

