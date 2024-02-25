PEL 2024 Spring China Week 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Chosen emerged as the winner of the PEL 2024 Regular Season Week 1. They collected a total of 164 points from 18 matches. This side performed fantastically from the first day and presented commendable performances till the very end. Their player, Beizhai, was the MVP of Week 1 with 40 eliminations and an average damage of 451.2.

Tong Jia Bao Esports ranked second with 143 points after exhibiting outstanding gameplay on Day 3. The club saw a good start to the Weekly Finals but lost their tide on the second day. Their athlete, HuaHua, delivered astonishing performances and acquired 32 kills.

PEL 2024 Regular Season Week 1 Finals overall standings

Here is the overall scoreboard after the first weekly finals:

The Chosen - 164 points Tong Jia Bao Esports - 143 points TeamPai - 143 points Six Two Eight - 138 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 131 points Team Weibo - 114 points Regans Gaming - 102 points Nova Esports - 101 points Titan Esports Club - 90 points Four Angry Men - 83 points Action Culture Technology - 79 points Wolves Esports - 77 points Vision Esports - 74 points KONE ESPORT - 68 points JD Esports - 63 points LGD Gaming - 52 points

Team PAI came third in Week 1 when with 143 points, including 80 eliminations. The squad enhanced their play in the last two days and ended up in a podium spot. Team Six Two Eight (STE) came fourth with 138 points after playing aggressively. These top four teams have also qualified for the PEL Week 2 Finals.

ThunderTalk Gaming finished fifth with 131 points. It's worth mentioning that this organization recently bought two star players, Yi and King, from Nova Esports. Team Weibo, under the leadership of Suk, ranked sixth with 114 points and 74 eliminations. Regans Gaming secured the seventh spot with 102 points.

Competitive PUBG Mobile team Nova Esports claimed the eighth position with 101 points, including 68 kills. This renowned organization is playing under its new IGL, Order. The star lineup will hope to elevate their gameplay in the PEL Week 2.

Titan Esports Club and Four Angry Men got the ninth and tenth spots, with 90 and 83 points, respectively. Wolves Esports, who recently added veteran IGL Jimmy, claimed the 12th position with 77 points. JD Esports was 15th with 63 points. LGD Gaming came last in Week 1 with 52 after not performing well.