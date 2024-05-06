PEL 2024 Spring Playoffs: Overall standings, qualified teams for finals, and more

The Playoffs of the PEL 2024 Spring concluded on May 5 with the top 12 teams advancing to the Grand Finals. Tianba came out as the star performer in this penultimate stage of the event and amassed 204 points. Their player Qzz was remarkable throughout 24 matches and picked up 55 eliminations. The lineup had an average showcasing in the Regular Season but managed to make a comeback in this phase.

JD Esports ranked second in the overall table with 194 points and displayed promising performances in the PEL Playoffs. After their terrible run in the Regular Season, the popular club returned to their ideal form ahead of the Grand Finals.

Six Two Eight and Wolves Esports came in third and fourth positions with 191 and 183 points, respectively. Both the experienced lineups had failed to exhibit their true potential in the Regular Season. They will now look to maintain their momentum in the ultimate stage.

PEL 2024 Spring Playoffs overall points table

Tianba - 204 points JD Esports - 194 points Six Two Eight - 191 points Wolves Esports - 183 points The Chosen - 183 points LGD Gaming - 166 points Vision Esports - 144 points KONE ESPORT - 140 points Nova Esports - 136 points ThunderTalk Gaming - 134 points Four Angry Men - 123 points J Team - 114 points ShowTime - 104 points Regans Gaming - 103 points All Gamers - 87 points Action Culture Technology - 69 points

The Chosen finished fifth in the table with 183 points, followed by LGD Gaming. Vision and KONE collected 144 and 140 points, respectively. Nova Esports, led by Order, was yet again inconsistent and came ninth with 136 points. ThunderTalk, Four Angry Men, and J Team somehow made it into the top 12 of the overall standings of the PEL Playoffs.

ShowTime ranked 13th with 104 points, while Regans Gaming collected 103 points. All Gamers and Action Culture Technology were in the bottom two with 87 and 69 points, respectively. These four teams have been eliminated from the PEL 2024 Spring.

The Grand Finals will be hosted from May 17 to 19 featuring 16 teams, including the top four from the PEL Regular Season and the top 12 from the Playoffs. Weibo, Tong Jia Bao, Team Pai, and Titan Esports Club from the Regular Season have qualified for this stage. All the participants have now been confirmed for this three-day grand battle.