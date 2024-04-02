Nova Esports reveals its PUBG Mobile lineup for PMGO 2024

Nova Esports, a famous Chinese team, has revealed its squad for the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Main Event, starting on April 5. In this grand battle, 16 teams from around the world will clash against each other for a total prize money of $356,000. The club, under the leadership of veteran player Order, has returned to the international stage after a year.

Nova Esports recently won the Global Open 2024 PEL Qualifiers, where 16 Chinese teams participated for a singular slot in the main event. Fans worldwide are anticipating a respectful spot from Nova Esports in the tournament. The organization has garnered a huge fan base after winning two consecutive global championships.

Nova Esports' lineup for PMGO 2024 main event

Here is the four-man PUBG Mobile squad of Nova Esports for the Global Open;

Order - Zeng Zehai Paraboy - Zhu Bocheng Dreamy - Cheng Yang Loongskr - Ang Yong Song Cat - Liu Xin (Coach)

The world famous duo of Order and Paraboy will once again be the event's center of attraction. Both veterans require no introduction in PUBG Mobile Esports as they've produced their top-tier performances in many regional and international tournaments in the past five years. They shouldered their organization to become world champions two times in a row.

Nova Esports recruited Dreamy in its lineup earlier this year. The rising star was previously associated with ThunderTalk Gaming. He will play his first international event in the PMGO. Loongskr, who joined the club last year, will also participate in his first global tournament. Former Nova Esports athlete Cat will be the squad's coach.

After Jimmy's departure earlier this year, Order became IGL in the lineup and has led his squad to grab first position in the PEL PMGO Qualifiers. He will aim to lead his team to victory in the Global Open 2024. Beloved athlete Paraboy looked in his signature form in the Qualifier and will hope to live up to his fan's expectations.

The main event of the Global Open will be played from April 5 to 7 in Brazil. Eight teams have already been confirmed, while the remaining eight will be selected from the ongoing Prelims stage. The overall prize pool of the PMGO 2024 is $500,000, of which $80K will be distributed in the Prelims and $64K will be awarded among the qualifier finalists.