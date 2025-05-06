PEL 2025 Spring Grand Finals: All 16 qualified teams and dates announced 

All 16 finalists have been selected for the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 Spring Grand Finals. The top seven teams from the Regular Season and the top nine teams from the Playoffs have qualified for the finals. The champions of this spring edition will secure their spot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 in Riyadh.

The PEL Grand Finals will take place from May 16 to 18, 2025. A total of 18 matches are planned to be hosted offline at Quantum Media VSPO Esports Center, China. The event features a prize pool of approximately $2.3 million.

In total, 23 teams participated in the Regular Season. The seven best teams from the stage secured their spots directly in the Grand Finals. The remaining 16 competed in the Playoffs for nine spots in the Finale. The bottom seven teams of the Playoffs have been eliminated from this spring edition.

Participating clubs in PEL 2025 Spring Grand Finals

Here are the names of the 16 finalists for the PEL Spring:

ThunderTalk Gaming Weibo Gaming LGD Gaming Rogue Warriors Tong Jia Bao Esports JD Gaming Tianba JTeam KuaiShou Gaming Vision Esports Four Angry Men The Chosen Regans Gaming ShowTime Action Culture Tech. All Gamers

ThunderTalk Gaming had a strong run in the Regular Season, topping the overall scoreboard after some aggressive play in the initial stage. Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming displayed great performances and were second on the table.

LGD Gaming looked impressive from the beginning, but failed to perform well in the seventh and last week of the stage. They ranked third. Rogue Warriors, led by Jimmy, finished fourth there. TJB, JDE, and Tianba were fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively, in the Regular Season.

JTeam bounced back in the Playoffs to claim first position. VISION Esports and KuaiShou also performed well during the stage, finishing second and third, respectively. Four Angry Men occupied the fourth place after playing well in their last few matches.

The Chosen improved their performance in the Playoffs and came fifth on the table. Show Time, Regans Gaming, All Gamers, and ACT also made it to the top nine in the playoffs. These nine teams secured their seats in the Grand Finals.

Popular teams like TEC, Nova, and STE failed to perform well in both the Regular Season and Playoffs. They ended their PEL 2025 Spring campaign on a poor note and did not earn spots in the Grand Finals.

