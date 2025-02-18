PEL 2025 Spring: Teams, dates and format announced 

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 Spring will begin on February 20. This season will feature 23 clubs, including three temporary teams. The event will be held in four stages - Pre Season, Regular Season, Playoffs, and Grand Finals. The top team after the fifth week of the Regular Season will be selected for the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 Uzbekistan.

Many clubs have made changes in their lineup ahead of the Game For Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament. It will be played offline and features six matches each day of the PEL Spring.

Participating teams and format for PEL 2025 Spring

Action Culture Tech. ThunderTalk Gaming The Chosen Rogue Warriors Weibo Gaming Tianba Tong Jia Bao Esports Titan Esports Club Keep Best Gaming Vision Esports Dragon Ranger Gaming KuaiShou Gaming ShowTime JTeam Four Angry Men All Gamers Six Two Eight JD Esports LGD Gaming KONE ESPORT Regans Gaming Nova Esports Six Rabbits

Format

Pre Season - February 20 to 23

The 8th to 20th ranked teams from the PEL 2024 and the three temporary teams will play in the Breakout stage (Day 1 and 2) of the Pre Season. The top nine teams will qualify for the Pre-Season Finals, while the bottom seven teams will move to the Regular Season Week 1 Breakout.

In the Pre-Season Finals, the top seven teams from the PEL 2024 and the top nine teams from the Breakout of the Pre-Season will play there. The top seven teams from the Pre-Season Finals will qualify for the Regular Season Week 1 Finals, while the bottom nine teams will advance to the Week 1 Breakout.

Regular Season - February 27 to April 27

This stage will be played across seven weeks. Here is the format for each week of the regular season;

Breakout (each week Day 1)

The bottom seven teams from the Pre-Season Breakout and the bottom nine teams from the Pre-Season Finals will compete here. The top nine teams will earn a spot in the Weekly Finals, while the bottom seven teams will move to the following week’s Breakout.

Weekly Finals (Day 2 to 4)

The top seven teams from the previous weekly finals and the top nine teams from the Breakout will fight in 18 matches. The top seven teams will qualify for the following weekly finals, while the bottom nine will advance to the following week’s Breakout.

The overall standings of the Regular Season will include points earned during the weekly finals. The top seven teams from the scoreboard will qualify directly to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 teams will play in the Playoffs. The first ranked team after Week 5 of the Regular Season will secure a spot in the PMGO 2025.

Playoffs - May 1 to 4

The bottom 16 teams from the Playoffs will fight in 24 matches for the remaining nine spots in the Grand Finals. The bottom seven teams will be eliminated from the PEL 2025 Spring.

Grand Finals - May 16 to 18

The top seven teams from the Regular Season and the top nine teams from the Playoffs will battle against each other in 18 games for the trophy.

