"People should be able to get a refund" - Asmongold comments on Helldrivers 2 account linking drama

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has reacted to Helldivers 2 receiving criticism after its recent "account linking" update. The update states that users will have to start connecting their Steam accounts to their PlayStation Network accounts as the grace period allowing for it to be optional will now expire.

Citing griefing and abuse protection measures, the update further states that doing this will allow the authorities to ban players engaging in such behavior more effectively, also allowing those already banned the right to appeal.

However, as Asmongold noted, the update notice on Steam had zero upvotes, and 711 comments at the time, showcasing the level of apparent dissatisfaction of players with the update. Zack was also of the opinion that those who are having issues accessing the game due to the new account linking policy should also be eligible for a refund. He stated:

"Deserve a refund if you can't play? I do feel like if you make somebody make a separate, new account, people should be able to get a refund for that. It sets more of a precendent for future games."

"I don't think this is far" - Asmongold talks about Helldivers 2 account linking drama

Helldivers 2, developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, has been a massive hit since its release on February 8, 2024. The third-person squad shooter has reportedly sold millions of copies on Steam alone, and thus a significant portion of the player base stands affected by the latest update.

The update states that new players will start receiving a prompt for connecting their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account from May 6, 2024, while existing players will see the mandatory login from May 30, which will then become a requirement from June 4.

The update posted by the official game account on X (Image via helldivers2/X)

Many have since also pointed out that the upcoming change may affect players from China, Russia, the Philippines, and other areas where PlayStation Network accounts cannot be made. Taking this into consideration, Asmongold stated that he does not believe this to be a "fair" move by Sony. He stated:

"Yeah, I- I don't think this is fair, man."

