"People have the audacity to say video games are dead" - Asmongold blown away after seeing Cyberpunk 2077's photorealistic mod

On April 3, 2024, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" commented on Cyberpunk 2077's photorealistic mod. While browsing his official subreddit, the content creator stumbled upon Redditor u/terriblerex's post, which featured a minute-long video of a heavily modified version of the CD Projekt Red-developed title.

Initially, Asmongold refused to believe he was watching a video of the game, claiming that there was "no way" it looked so realistic. He said:

"No, there's no way. No shot! Drive around. Drive around and I want to see it. Nah, bro. No way!"

The Austin, Texas-based personality was blown away after seeing that the mod was playable. He also watched a YouTube video showcasing another photorealistic Cyberpunk 2077 mod.

Sharing his thoughts, Asmongold said:

"There are people who have the audacity to say that video games are dead now and all video games suck now. I understand that this is just graphics - but god damn, this is really f**king cool. This is awesome! Dude, the Lamborghini, holy f**k, that looks good! That looks so f**king good, man. Oh, my god, that looks good! I love it.

Asmongold explains why he was so impressed by Cyberpunk 2077's photorealistic mod

Asmongold was an hour into his livestream on April 3, 2024, when he reacted to a YouTube video titled, Cyberpunk 2077 with Ultra Realistic Ray Tracing Mod | Driving in Photorealistic Night City.

At one point, the content creator's attention was drawn to a viewer, who asked why he was so impressed with the game's mod. While drawing parallels to the graphics of the Forza series, a Twitch chatter commented:

"Why (are) you impressed when Forza is a thing?"

Timestamp: 01:16:35

According to the co-founder of One True King (OTK), the seamless blending of the environment and the high-quality textures impressed him. He elaborated:

"I think that I'm impressed by it because... what really impresses me about this the most actually isn't just the car itself. It's how the car and how the world fits together, and the seamlessness of it. It's like the fact that the whole city is existing and like, living on its own, with like these super up rezzed textures. 'It's how it blends in.' Yeah!"

The Twitch streamer acknowledged that the Forza series has high graphical fidelity. However, he still preferred the modified Cyberpunk 2077:

"Yeah, you're right. Forza has great visuals, too. But to me, this is just incredible, man."

Asmongold is a renowned livestreamer, best known for his Just Chatting, reaction, and gaming content. He broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which currently has over 1.7 million followers.