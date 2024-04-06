PewDiePie almost gets into an accident during CDawgVA's Cyclethon stream, later falls off the bike

YouTube veteran Felix "PewDiePie" is presently making a special guest appearance on Twitch streamer Connor, also known as "CDawgVA's," cyclethon stream in Japan. Both Connor and Felix reside in Japan and have joined forces for an in-real-life (IRL) marathon stream aimed at raising funds for charity.

Naturally, during their in-real-life cycling stream, close encounters were inevitable as the group navigated through the busy roads with cars zooming by. In today's (April 6) stream, a tense moment occurred when a car, halted at a signal, unexpectedly turned left as Felix attempted to pass by from the same direction.

There was a near miss as the car nearly brushed against the YouTuber. Fortunately, neither Felix nor the car sustained any damage. The close call was captured on Connor's GoPro camera, prompting him to remark:

"What the, what the, what the...woah. Okay (laughs). Felix! Very close to an accident. Maybe a little reckless Felix. I think both of them should have slowed down. Probably more Felix."

Watch: PewDiePie has a comical fall during CDawgVA's cyclethon stream

Despite the near miss with the car, popular YouTuber PewDiePie found himself in the spotlight once more as he appeared to trip over and take a tumble with his bicycle while waiting for the signal along with the other two streamers (CDawgVA and AbroadChris).

This incident occurred after seven hours and four minutes into his stream. While Connor and Chris were stationary on their bicycles, PewDiePie lost his balance and tripped on the ground. Thankfully, the streamer wasn't hurt. Reacting to the comical fall, Connor said:

"Oh my god! Oh my god! What? Are you okay? What happened, you just..."

(Timestamp: 07:04:00)

PewDiePie responded:

"Yeah, I'm fine. I just tripped out."

Thankfully the YouTuber wasn't hurt and the group was back on the road in no time. Connor did however find it amusing, stating:

"Can't believe he fell over. Run the clips (to the chat). That's so funny. "

Of course, this isn't the first charity cycling marathon stream hosted by CDawgVA. In March 2023, he organized a similar event and managed to raise around $500K for charity. In his latest cyclethon stream, CDawgVA has completed six days and has currently collected over $317K in donations.

For those curious, tomorrow (April 7), the group will continue their cyclethon. Connor took to his social media account to disclose that their next destination would be Osaka.