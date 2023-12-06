According to Frontier's latest announcement, Planet Zoo Eurasia Animal Pack is arriving later next week. This paid DLC will bring a new campaign mode for the base game as well as eight new animals found in Eurasia. This content will also be accompanied by a free base game patch that will look to provide quality-of-life updates, in-game enhancements, and plenty more.

Coming out in 2019, Planet Zoo has captured the attention and imagination of management sim and animal lovers. Its developer has consistently updated the title, providing new species through packs over the years. This article features all the available information for the upcoming pack.

Planet Zoo Eurasia Animal Pack: All animals, release date, and price

The Eurasia Pack will be released on December 13 on PC via Steam. According to the announcement, it will cost £7.99/$9.99/€9.99. Players will require the base game to enjoy the DLC.

The Eurasia Animal Pack introduces the following animals for players to bring to their parks:

Wisent

Wild Boar

Mute Swan

Sloth Bear

Wolverine

Saiga

Takin

Hermann's Tortoise

Personally, I am eager to see Mute Swan, Wolverine, and Sloth Bear in-game. The dev team has done an excellent job over the years while incorporating new animals, especially their nuanced behavior and their antics. It will be interesting to see how all these animals interact with each other and the world around them.

A new Campaign Mode scenario will also be available, where Bernie Goodwin brings a secret mission and tasks players to build a zoo "as a surprise retirement gift for Nancy Jones."

Eurasia Pack is the 16th DLC released for the game. Interested readers can check out our review of the Oceania Pack and Arid Animal Pack to have a better idea of these content packs.

Planet Zoo free update 1.6

Souvenir Shop (Image via Frontier)

The free Planet Zoo update 1.6 will arrive alongside the Eurasia Animal Pack and introduce a Souvenir Shop that players can customize. A new Flexicolor Multiselect mode is also being added that allows gamers to select and recolor multiple objects. New color morphs for Bengal and Siberian Tigers will also be available.