PlayStation 5 system software update 22.01-05.10.00.23 (May 12): Patch Notes, Update size, and more

The PlayStation 5 received a brand new patch earlier today, and the system software update 22.01-05.10.00.23 is now live on Sony’s next-gen console. This patch is a relatively standard one, as it primarily looks to improve the device's system performance.

While the PS5 received a standard patch, what made Sony fans curious was the updates that made their way to both the PlayStation 3 and the PS Vita. These devices received patches just a couple of days ago, and the changes that it introduced are something that many users are finding to be “questionable.”

With update version 4.89 that made its way to the PS3, users can no longer create brand new accounts through the device. The changes that hit the account management section of the console have been made so that users of the PS3 and the PS Vita will only be able to create additional accounts through computers and mobile devices.

Fortunately, no such tweaks came with the PlayStation 5’s software update 22.01-05.10.00.23, as the patch was a standard one aimed at improving performance.

PlayStation 5 update 22.01-05.10.00.23 notes and size

When it comes to the patch notes themselves, there is only one line in the official blog regarding the changes that Sony deployed in their consoles earlier today.

“This system software update improves system performance” is the only information provided in the official notes, and users are not exactly aware of any details behind these changes.

The firmware update does appear to be a minor one. Though the official notes just mention improved system performance, it’s always possible that the patch was shipped with many incognito changes that Sony is purposely leaving undocumented in their official notes.

For, now users aren’t exactly aware of all the finer changes that the patch introduced, however, it might be revealed with time as they tinker more with the settings and performance to see what has changed.

As for the update size, the PlayStation 5 update 22.01-05.10.00.23 is approximately 1GB in size and was deployed worldwide at 10 AM BST today. If Auto update is enabled in the system settings, users will be able to patch in the new system performance changes as soon as they log into their systems. It’s also possible to manually download the new version for those with a limited data connection.

Based on the speed of one’s connection, the patching process can vary from a few minutes to almost a couple of hours.

