PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2023 winners revealed: All categories and more

The PlayStation Blog Game of the Year is an annual event that commemorates the best games released for Sony's newest generation of PS consoles. 2023 was an excellent year for gaming, with multiple PS5 titles (both exclusive and multi-platform) entering the fray.
PlayStation’s own Blog Game of the Year 2023 awards spanned across a total of 18 categories, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bagging multiple awards. Readers can find a summary of everyone who won an award in the section below.
All winners in the PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2023 awards
As detailed in the official PlayStation blog post, 2023’s Blog Game of the Year awards were entirely based on player votes. Blockbuster releases of titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 made this year’s event a lot more competitive than usual.
A list of all winners (entities that obtained platinum) — along with those that got Gold, Silver, and Bronze — can be found below.
Best new character
- Platinum: Venom from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3
- Silver: Kraven from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Bronze: Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI
Best story
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Silver: Alan Wake 2
- Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI
Best PlayStation graphical showcase
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Alan Wake 2
- Silver: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI
Best art direction
- Platinum: Alan Wake 2
- Gold: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Silver: Diablo IV
- Bronze: Sea of Stars
Best audio design
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Alan Wake 2
- Silver: Hogwarts Legacy
- Bronze: Resident Evil 4
Soundtrack of the year
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Final Fantasy XVI
- Silver: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Bronze: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Best accessibility features
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Resident Evil 4
- Silver: Street Fighter 6
- Bronze: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best use of DualSense controller
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Hogwarts Legacy
- Silver: Alan Wake 2
- Bronze: Resident Evil 4
Best multiplayer experience
- Platinum: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Gold: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Silver: Mortal Kombat 1
- Bronze: Street Fighter 6
Best ongoing game
- Platinum: Fortnite
- Gold: GTA Online
- Silver: Final Fantasy XVI
- Bronze: No Man’s Sky
Best expansion
- Platinum: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Gold: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Silver: Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Bronze: Destiny 2: Lightfall
Best sports game
- Platinum: EA Sports FC 24
- Gold: The Crew Motorfest
- Silver: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
- Bronze: NBA 2K24
Best independent Game of the Year
- Platinum: Sea of Stars
- Gold: Blasphemous 2
- Silver: Dredge
- Bronze: Humanity
Best PSVR2 Game of the Year
- Platinum: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Gold: Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Silver: Nock
- Bronze: Star Wars: From the Galaxy’s Edge
PS4 Game of the Year
- Platinum: Hogwarts Legacy
- Gold: Resident Evil 4
- Silver: Lies of P
- Bronze: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
PS5 Game of the Year
- Platinum: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Silver: Final Fantasy XVI
- Bronze: Alan Wake 2
Studio of the year
- Platinum: Insomniac Games
- Gold: Larian Studios
- Silver: CD Projekt RED
- Bronze: Square Enix
Most anticipated game of 2024 and beyond
- Platinum: Grand Theft Auto VI
- Gold: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Silver: Marvel’s Wolverine
- Bronze: Dragon’s Dogma 2
