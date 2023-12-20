PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2023 winners revealed: All categories and more

The PlayStation Blog Game of the Year is an annual event that commemorates the best games released for Sony's newest generation of PS consoles. 2023 was an excellent year for gaming, with multiple PS5 titles (both exclusive and multi-platform) entering the fray.

PlayStation’s own Blog Game of the Year 2023 awards spanned across a total of 18 categories, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bagging multiple awards. Readers can find a summary of everyone who won an award in the section below.

All winners in the PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2023 awards

Expand Tweet

As detailed in the official PlayStation blog post, 2023’s Blog Game of the Year awards were entirely based on player votes. Blockbuster releases of titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 made this year’s event a lot more competitive than usual.

A list of all winners (entities that obtained platinum) — along with those that got Gold, Silver, and Bronze — can be found below.

Best new character

Platinum : Venom from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Venom from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold : Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3

: Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver : Kraven from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Kraven from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bronze: Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI

Best story

Platinum : Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold : Baldur’s Gate 3

: Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver : Alan Wake 2

: Alan Wake 2 Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI

Best PlayStation graphical showcase

Platinum : Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold : Alan Wake 2

: Alan Wake 2 Silver : Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI

Best art direction

Platinum : Alan Wake 2

: Alan Wake 2 Gold : Baldur’s Gate 3

: Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver : Diablo IV

: Diablo IV Bronze: Sea of Stars

Best audio design

Platinum : Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold : Alan Wake 2

: Alan Wake 2 Silver : Hogwarts Legacy

: Hogwarts Legacy Bronze: Resident Evil 4

Soundtrack of the year

Platinum : Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold : Final Fantasy XVI

: Final Fantasy XVI Silver : Baldur’s Gate 3

: Baldur’s Gate 3 Bronze: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best accessibility features

Platinum : Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold : Resident Evil 4

: Resident Evil 4 Silver : Street Fighter 6

: Street Fighter 6 Bronze: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best use of DualSense controller

Platinum : Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold : Hogwarts Legacy

: Hogwarts Legacy Silver : Alan Wake 2

: Alan Wake 2 Bronze: Resident Evil 4

Best multiplayer experience

Platinum : Baldur’s Gate 3

: Baldur’s Gate 3 Gold : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Silver : Mortal Kombat 1

: Mortal Kombat 1 Bronze: Street Fighter 6

Best ongoing game

Platinum : Fortnite

: Fortnite Gold : GTA Online

: GTA Online Silver : Final Fantasy XVI

: Final Fantasy XVI Bronze: No Man’s Sky

Best expansion

Platinum : Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gold : Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Silver : Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

: Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways Bronze: Destiny 2: Lightfall

Best sports game

Platinum : EA Sports FC 24

: EA Sports FC 24 Gold : The Crew Motorfest

: The Crew Motorfest Silver : Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged

: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged Bronze: NBA 2K24

Best independent Game of the Year

Platinum : Sea of Stars

: Sea of Stars Gold : Blasphemous 2

: Blasphemous 2 Silver : Dredge

: Dredge Bronze: Humanity

Best PSVR2 Game of the Year

Platinum : Resident Evil Village VR Mode

: Resident Evil Village VR Mode Gold : Horizon Call of the Mountain

: Horizon Call of the Mountain Silver : Nock

: Nock Bronze: Star Wars: From the Galaxy’s Edge

PS4 Game of the Year

Platinum : Hogwarts Legacy

: Hogwarts Legacy Gold : Resident Evil 4

: Resident Evil 4 Silver : Lies of P

: Lies of P Bronze: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

PS5 Game of the Year

Platinum : Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gold : Baldur’s Gate 3

: Baldur’s Gate 3 Silver : Final Fantasy XVI

: Final Fantasy XVI Bronze: Alan Wake 2

Studio of the year

Platinum : Insomniac Games

: Insomniac Games Gold : Larian Studios

: Larian Studios Silver : CD Projekt RED

: CD Projekt RED Bronze: Square Enix

Most anticipated game of 2024 and beyond

Platinum : Grand Theft Auto VI

: Grand Theft Auto VI Gold : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Silver : Marvel’s Wolverine

: Marvel’s Wolverine Bronze: Dragon’s Dogma 2

For more PlayStation-related news, follow our dedicated PS5 section on Sportskeeda.