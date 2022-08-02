PlayStation exclusive God of War Ragnarok listed for Xbox on Indian e-commerce website

Indian e-commerce website Flipkart listed the highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive God of War Ragnarok for sale on Xbox One. Since the game is exclusive to PlayStation, this is a scam and players are recommended against purchasing it.

PlayStation recently ported their previously exclusive titles to PC, including the previous installment of God of War alongside the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered this month. But for now, Ragnarok is set to make its debut exclusively on PS4 and PS5. Players are highly recommended against buying the Xbox version as it is likely a scam.

Developed by Sony’s Santa Monica Studios, God of War Ragnarok is the latest installment of PlayStation’s flagship franchise and is the culmination of Kratos’ Norse Saga. At the end of 2018’s God of War, the game sets up an inevitable clash between Kratos and the Nordic God of Thunder, Thor.

Unverified God of War Ragnarok for Xbox on Flipkart will likely be removed by the e-commerce website soon

Ragnarok is set for release this November exclusively on PS4 and PS5. However, it seems like an unverified vendor on the Indian e-commerce site Flipkart listed the closely watched title for Xbox. This caught the eye of Indian players, who quickly pointed it out.

Out of Stock, God of War Ragnarok Deluxe Edition is listed for Xbox One at ₹3,999 (~ $50), which is significantly cheaper than the PS4/PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition priced at ₹5,599 (~ $70). But $50 would be at par with the PS4 Standard Edition on PlayStation India store.

Ragnarok Xbox edition for sale (image via Flipkart)

Oddly enough, the listing incorrectly mentioned 2K as the publisher, not PlayStation. It also claimed Australia as the country of origin for the physical game with Ekay Sales Pvt. Ltd as the manufacturer, importer, and packager.

Flipkart is an Indian e-commerce website established in 2007 and later acquired by Walmart. It is one of India’s biggest e-commerce websites, competing nationally with Amazon and Snapdeal.

God of War Ragnarok is set for release on November 9, 2022, on PS4 and PS5. The Collector Edition and the Jotnar Edition include a replica of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. The game is a direct sequel to 2018’s God of War and continues Kratos and Atreus’ journey across the nine realms.

Illegaldesi Gaming @illegaldesi

Thanks

fix this So i did a bit more digging into God of War on Flipkart not only do they have an xbox one cover, the PS5 version is also for xbox, and the 60$ collectors edition is all sold by a new seller, so Scam alertThanks @TubeStationGame for the info @Flipkart fix this So i did a bit more digging into God of War on Flipkart not only do they have an xbox one cover, the PS5 version is also for xbox, and the 60$ collectors edition is all sold by a new seller, so Scam alertThanks @TubeStationGame for the info@Flipkart fix this https://t.co/BVp9nBMcUI

The game kicks off during Fimblewinter and teases the inevitable Ragnarok and the fall of the Nordic Pantheon. Trailers have already showcased returning characters and new characters for the title, including Freya, Angrboda, and Tyr, the Nordic God of War. The title is arguably the most anticipated title of the year and is already considered a Game of the Year contender by fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far