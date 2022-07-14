PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Stray, and multiple Assassin’s Creed titles

The new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium have launched with a strong library that includes several Ubisoft titles, most notably Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. With this month’s lineup, PlayStation is adding more Assassin’s Creed titles, including The Ezio Collection, the remaster of Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations.

Sony’s new revamped PlayStation Plus service has already become one of the most interesting subscription-based services in the world of video games. While PlayStation might not provide the bottomless library of Xbox’s Game Pass, it chooses to focus on quality over quantity.

The new PlayStation Plus offers players three distinct tiers to choose from. The Essential tier provides a familiar experience with online multiplayer access and a couple of free PS4 and PS5 titles, while the Extra and the Premium offer players a selection of top-tier titles across their PS4 and PS5. Premium also offers players a classic library that includes selective PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 (cloud) games.

PS4 and PS5 games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Following Square Enix’s recent announcement regarding the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy titled Rebirth, PS Plus is adding Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to the subscription service.

PS Plus also introduces the upcoming cyberpunk cat game Stray as a Day 1 title to the service, where players will be able to play the game on launch day. With that being said, let’s take a look at the upcoming titles for Extra and Premium tiers.

Stray | PS4, PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell | PS4

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

PS Plus has two new PSP games on offer for the Classic titles, which are included only with the highest-end Premium tier. The classic games added are as follows:

No Heroes Allowed (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

All of the above-mentioned titles will be added to the service on July 19, 2022, along with the launch and Day 1 release of Stray on the service. PlayStation Plus is available on PS4 and PS5 systems, and players can jump right in today with a tier that suits them.

