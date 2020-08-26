Playstation Plus users get free fighting game and battle royale game, Street Fighter V and PUBG

Playstation Plus users frequently receive Sony’s gratitude with free access to a pair of curated games each month. This upcoming September, Plus users will gain access to the fighting game, Street Fighter V, and fan favorite battle royale game, PUBG.

Playstation Plus free games

PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds y Street Fighter V son los juegos de PS Plus para septiembre: https://t.co/1m1sVCMpqS pic.twitter.com/qGyKc6YXUP — PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) August 26, 2020

If you have a Playstation 4 then you’ve surely heard of Playstation Plus before. The service is a monthly fee paid to Sony for access to its multiplayer servers which allows players to play online with each other.

Those who use the service are also given access to two games chosen by Sony each month free of charge, which allows players to try out new genres without risk. So if you’ve never tried out a fighting game before, or haven’t played Street Fighter V, September is the perfect chance to check the game out.

Street Fighter V gets official Playstation Fighting Game Tournament, Plus users play for free

Street Fighter V| Lucia Combos Pt.2 pic.twitter.com/tUy3E53PUo — Pineapples (@Coconuts_land) August 24, 2020

In addition to getting the game free of charge, Sony has created its own officially supported tournament series for Street Fighter V that will take place from September 4th to October 3rd, while Plus users will have access to the game from September 1st to October 5th.

Advertisement

This coordination means that anyone with a Playstation will only need to pay for Plus membership for the month to get free access to an officially supported fighting game tournament.

Never played a fighting game before? Don’t worry, the fighting game community has made plenty of resources to help new players get involved and become a part of the community. All it takes is the will to try.

PUBG Free for Playstation Plus

In addition to getting a free fighting game complete with its own tournament, players will also be able to try out one of the most popular battle royale titles currently available. PUBG, if you haven’t played before, was one of the first games to carry the Battle Royale genre to its mainstream status.

One of the first pioneers in the air-drop-safe-zone gameplay that is now the standard for battle royale games, PUBG is definitely worth checking out if you’ve never given it a chance.