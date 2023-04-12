PlayStation State of Play April 2023: Date & time for all regions, where to watch, and more

Another PlayStation State of Play event for 2023 has been announced. Although the upcoming State of Play event will primarily be focused on the forthcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive JRPG, Final Fantasy XVI, Sony's official blog post regarding the event did hint at other announcements and games that might arrive.

While there have been rumors of an approaching PlayStation State of Play event right before the Summer Games Fest 2023, fans might not have anticipated getting one this early. Apart from Final Fantasy XVI, Sony has yet to reveal much about what can be expected from the event.

It can be speculated that fans might get a novel look at the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man sequel from Insomniac, as well as other PlayStation 5 titles in development, such as Marvel's Wolverine and Rise of the Ronin.

April PlayStation State of Play will focus on upcoming PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy XVI

Sony has officially announced that the PlayStation State of Play for this month will take place on April 13, 2023. The announcement was made a day prior, on April 12, 2023, alongside the event's livestream being scheduled on the official PlayStation social channels.

Fans will be able to watch the digital event live on PlayStation's official YouTube channel or Twitch at the following times (based on region):

2:00 pm PT

5:00 pm ET

11:00 pm CEST

2:30 am IST (April 15, 2023)

According to the official blogpost, this month's State of Play will largely be focused around Final Fantasy XVI, a timed exclusive title for the PlayStation 5. The game is scheduled to release on June 22, 2023, and as per tradition for all PlayStation exclusives, it is finally getting a dedicated PlayStation State of Play.

While Sony is yet to confirm any details regarding what other games fans might expect to see make an appearance during the digital event, the official blogpost did hint that there will be "more" announcements and deep-dives aside from just Final Fantasy XVI. It stated:

"We’re happy to announce this week’s State of Play will dive into all this and more"

Although it's quite unlikely, the upcoming State of Play might also give fans a glimpse or a first look at the much-rumored PlayStation handheld and remote play device, as well as the "Pro" version of the PS5.

