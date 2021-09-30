PlayStation Studios acquires Bluepoint Games who are currently working on an original game

PlayStation Studios has finally acquired its long-term partner Bluepoint Games, known for delivering quality remakes and remasters. Bluepoint Games’ repertoire includes the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls, the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, and the remasters of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

Bluepoint Games have etched their name in the game development industry as makers of the highest-quality remakes and remasters.

However, according to the latest reports, Bluepoint is working on "original content". This acquisition will finally give them the freedom and funding to work on original games, according to Bluepoint President Marco Thrush.

PlayStation Studios officially acquires Bluepoint Games

The recent trend of PlayStation Studio’s acquisition shows that Sony has been acquiring studios that have worked with them for a long time. Bluepoint is no exception in that regard. The Texas-based game studio has worked with PlayStation for 15 years.

Marco Thrush stated,

“PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players. Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”

Bluepoint’s last project was the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls, which was the most ambitious project among the studio’s history of remakes and remasters. The remake garnered widespread critical and mass acclaim.

Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, said,

“We deeply understand what motivates the team, their capabilities and the cultural fit between the teams. There’s no risk that we’re not going to be aligned on what the team is good at, what the team wants to make and what we expect from the team.”

When asked about the original game Bluepoint is currently working on, Marco Thrush did not give out any info.

