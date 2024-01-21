"Please don’t make this a challenge": Viewers react to another Kick streamer notorious for doctored videos faking a fork-in-toaster clip

Kick streamer named GooseIsLoose is going viral on social media. Recently, Twitch creator Boggles1 was trending for a fork-in-a-toaster clip, and now GooseIsLoose has tried the same once again. The streamer can be seen taking a shot of a drink in the clip and then stabbing a fork into a toaster with force. Viewers can see sparks followed by USB disconnecting and connecting sounds from his PC.

After user Fear Buck posted it on his X account, the clip went viral. Kick and Twitch's communities are now concerned that this will become a trend. FearedBuck called it the "Toaster challenge" while posting the clip. Many users have commented on the post and called the stunt dangerous; one pleaded for it not to be turned into a challenge.

"No way please don’t make this a challenge."

"Dangerous": Community reacts to Kick streamer going viral for inserting a fork in a toaster

GooseIsLoose had gone viral for the same reason back in April 2023 as well. Subsequently, he had admitted to faking the clip. He had mentioned that there were special effects added, which he had then showed on his Kick stream to make it look like it it had happened live.

Recently, Boggles1 took social media by storm after he also stuck a fork in a toaster. It is unclear if his stunt was fake or real.

Goose has again uploaded a clip of inserting a fork in a toaster after flipping a water bottle and taking a shot. He also added a caption calling it a new "challenge."

After the clip went viral, the Kick streamer also commented under Fear Buck's post and claimed that he had to go to the hospital after the stunt.

"I'm in the hospital rn that sh*t hurted but we got the clip."

GooseIsLoose claims he is in the hospital (Image via X/@FearedBuck)

One user called this extremely dangerous and called out the streamers for doing this as they may heavily influence others to follow in their steps.

"This dangerous. People are so impressionable and are willing to try this because you influence them too shame on you."

Here are some more reactions from the viral post claiming the stunt to be dangerous and some viewers assuming the clip is fake.

