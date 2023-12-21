PMCO 2023 South Asia Grand Finals: Teams, dates, scoring system, and more

The Grand Finals of the PMCO 2023 South Asia will be played on December 23 and 24, 2023, where the 16 top teams from the region will compete in 12 matches to determine the season's winner. These finalists have been selected after a thrilling competition among several teams. The 10-point system is being used in this PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The event's registration process was conducted from November 29 to December 6, 2023. There are six different phases in the PMCO, which started on December 9 and will continue till December 24.

The initial Qualifier was held on December 9 to 11, while the Round of 512 took place on December 13 and 14. The top 128 teams then fought on December 16. The Round of 64 occurred on December 18, with the best 32 moving to the penultimate round. The 16 top squads have now claimed their spot in the ultimate stage.

PMCO 2023 Grand Finals teams

Here are the names of the finalists for the Club Open;

Agonxi8 Esports (Pakistan) AST Official (Nepal) RAW (Mongolia) Vikings X SS Esports (Bangladesh) ADROIT51 (Nepal) Undergang Slayers (Nepal) ISSL Noob Alliance (Shri Lanka) Devil x Dragon (Nepal) RAW Esports (Nepal) A1 NB Esports (Bangladesh) GEUD Gaming (Mongolia) Finger Prints Global (Nepal) LEO Esports (Nepal) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Horaa Esports (Nepal) Pride of Chattogram (Mongolia)

Points system

The PUBG Mobile Club Open features a 10-point scoring system, similar to major tournaments of the game, while one point is counted for each kill.

1st Place - 10 points

2nd Place - 6 points

3rd Place - 5 points

4th Place - 4 points

5th Place - 3 points

6th Place - 2 points

7th Place - 1 point

8th Place - 1 point

9th Place - 0 points

10th Place - 0 points

11th Place - 0 points

12th Place - 0 points

13th Place - 0 points

14th Place - 0 points

15th Place - 0 points

16th Place - 0 points

Top teams to watch out for

DRS Gaming from Nepal and Agonxi8 from Pakistan are the two well-known names in the Grand Finals. Both clubs have contested in many major PUBG Mobile tournaments. However, their results in PMGC 2023 were not impressive. Their aim will be to regain their confidence by performing well in the PMCO finals.

RAW and LEO Esports also feature experienced lineups and will be among the top teams to follow in this event. Bangladesh's A1 NB Esports have yet to win a PUBG Mobile tournament in 2023 and will look to close the year with a PMCO title.