PMCO 2023 South Asia: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2023 South Asia concluded on December 24, with Agonxi8 from Pakistan emerging as the winning team, earning a cash prize of $6,500. The club accumulated 121 points and picked up two Chicken Dinners in its 12 matches of the Grand Finals. Crypto, who recently rejoined the squad, was the star player of the Finals with 33 eliminations.

The Grand Finals of the PMCO were played on December 23 and 24 and featured a total prize pool of $20,000. The top teams from this tournament will also play in the PMSL Central and South Asia 2024 Qualifier.

Horaa Esports from Nepal emerged as the runners-up of the Club Open. The roster was only six points behind the winners. They bagged 115 points and two Chicken Dinners in the Finale. Malik and Sky from the lineup claimed 29 and 21 kills, respectively.

Prize pool distribution of PMCO 2023 South Asia

AGONxi8 Esports - $6,500 Horaa Esports - $3,500 RAW Esports - $2000 Leo Esports - $1200 ADROIT51 - $1000 Raw Esports Mongolia - $800 A1 NB Esports - $700 Tribe Aeromacy - $600 FingerPrintsGlobal - $500 Undergang Slayers - $500 DRS GAMING - $500 VIKINGxSS Esports - $500 GEUD Gaming - $500 Devil x Dragon - $500 Pride of Chattogram - $400 ISSL Noob Alliance - $300

RAW Esports slipped to third with 101 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Nepalese club was in a dominant position after their initial six matches but struggled on Day 2 of the Club Open Finals. LEO Esports and Adroit51 came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

A1 NB Esports from Bangladesh improved their performance on the last day of the PMCO, but still finished in the seventh spot. AST Official were eighth in the overall standings.

Fingerprints Global failed to perform on Day 2 of the Finale and slipped to ninth place. The club won the last two games on the first day. Meanwhile, DRS Gaming Nepal, a top-tier team, faltered before finishing 11th in the overall scoreboard. They accumulated 55 points in 12 games.

The top five players of the PMCO 2023 South Asia Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Geud Gaming and Devil x Dragon ended in 13th and 14th positions, respectively. Pride of CTG and ISSL Noob Alliance scored only 30 and 20 points, respectively, and were the bottom two teams of the PMCO Finals.