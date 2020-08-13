PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 2 Group Stage schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year- the PMCO Fall Split 2020- has finally begun, with the Group Stage kicking off from 12th August.

A total of 32 teams, divided into four groups, will be battling against each other in the Group Stage. The top 24 teams from this stage will further advance to the PMCO Semi-Finals.

The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the Day 2 schedule of the PMCO India Fall Split Group Stage.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 2 group stage schedule

Date and timing: 13th August at 6:00 PM IST

Day 2 Groups: C vs. D

Matches:

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Advertisement

Also Read: the complete PMCO Fall Split Schedule 2020

Here is a list of the 32 teams that have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage

Group A

FALLENangelz

Haters Esports

TEAM F4

Team Mayhem

MCYS

FINTOX

UP50ESPORTS

TXO

Group B

X Spark

Team INGL

MCOPS ESPORTS

DND MAHEWIANS

NINJA X TEAM

INDIAN OFFICIAL

Lord Fam

AZTECS ESP

Group C

Reckoning

REVENGE CORVUS

BlitzkriegXP

Nox Official

VR1 Esports

DTHesports

Future station

STALWART ESPORTS

Group D

Team LegStump

Optimum Esports

HEX ReaperX

Team ESN

WeBSiTE

Nalayk

TEAM iNSANE

Reckless Esports

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Day 2 India Group Stage Livestream

Hindi

English

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO Standings and Results.