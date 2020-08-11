PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan: List of teams qualified for group stage

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan leg starts on 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first stage. Sides are divided into four groups (eight in each pool) and will battle for a spot in the next phase of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.
The top 24 teams from this Pakistan group stage will proceed to the next round.
PUBG Mobile has also officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan.
Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan group stage
Group A
- Team Xetreme
- TUF
- No Rules
- Golden Star
- 47 esports
- Hot Shot Ss
- IDL
- 247 Gaming
Group B
- Next Gen Esports
- SCYTES
- Portal Esports
- f4 eSports
- The HELLFIREs
- Team ECSTASYYY
- North Esports
- Team HELLFIRE
Group C
- PAK FALCON
- IGen gaming
- Team Oxy
- Hell Raisers HR
- Team HFD
- Team OP
- Team Bablu
- EXTERM1NATOR
Group D
- risk OP
- Team H2e
- ZARAR Esports
- Fool Esports
- Team PK VIRUS
- Solo eSports
- Rdx Esports
- R3D Esports
These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.
Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan:
- Day 1 : Group A & B
- Day 2 : Group C & D
- Day 3 : Group A & D
- Day 4 : Group C & B
- Day 5 : Group C & A
- Day 6 : Group D & B
The first day of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan group stage will begin on 12th August (today) at 1:00 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.Published 11 Aug 2020, 23:39 IST