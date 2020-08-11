PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan: List of teams qualified for group stage

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan leg starts on 12th August, with 32 teams playing in the first stage. Sides are divided into four groups (eight in each pool) and will battle for a spot in the next phase of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top 24 teams from this Pakistan group stage will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile has also officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan group stage

Group A

Team Xetreme

TUF

No Rules

Golden Star

47 esports

Hot Shot Ss

IDL

247 Gaming

Group B

Next Gen Esports

SCYTES

Portal Esports

f4 eSports

The HELLFIREs

Team ECSTASYYY

North Esports

Team HELLFIRE

Group C

PAK FALCON

IGen gaming

Team Oxy

Hell Raisers HR

Team HFD

Team OP

Team Bablu

EXTERM1NATOR

Group D

risk OP

Team H2e

ZARAR Esports

Fool Esports

Team PK VIRUS

Solo eSports

Rdx Esports

R3D Esports

These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan:

Day 1 : Group A & B

Group A & B Day 2 : Group C & D

Group C & D Day 3 : Group A & D

Group A & D Day 4 : Group C & B

Group C & B Day 5 : Group C & A

Group C & A Day 6 : Group D & B

The first day of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan group stage will begin on 12th August (today) at 1:00 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.