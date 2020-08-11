PMCO Fall Split 2020: Teams playing in Iraq group stage announced

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq is starting today, with 32 teams playing in the first phase. All these teams are divided into four groups (eight in each group) and will battle for a spot in the next stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.
The top 24 teams from this Iraq group stage will proceed to the next round.
PUBG Mobile has officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq.
Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq group stage
Group A
- ARAB GSG
- GOOD GAME
- Falcon Gaming
- VIRUS TEAM
- Pro Gaming
- first mistake
- RULLING TEAM
- RealTiger
Group B
- NASR ESPORTS
- KURD SQUAD
- iKURD
- KurdWarriors
- TeamSIR
- SpaceTeam
- i47 Gaming
- FOX GAMING
Group C
- Punishers
- KURD UP
- Ros Squad
- 4k Esports
- PP ESPORT
- LAST ESPORTS
- TEAM BROTHER
Group D
- E7 Gaming
- The Monster
- KURD 21 GAMING
- MASTER 1 GAMMING
- LOGICx
- KurdSport
- IRAQI ELITE
- RAZE
- BEST FRIENDS FOR EVER
These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.
Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq:
- Tuesday: Group A vs Group B - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel
- Wednesday: Group C vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel
- Thursday: Group A vs Group C - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel
- Friday: Group B vs Group D - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel
- Saturday: Group A vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
- Sunday: Group B vs. Group C - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq group stage will begin on 11th August (today) at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.