Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

PMCO Fall Split 2020: Teams playing in Iraq group stage announced

PMCO Iraq group stage (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)
PMCO Iraq group stage (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 11 Aug 2020, 17:12 IST
News
Advertisement

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq is starting today, with 32 teams playing in the first phase. All these teams are divided into four groups (eight in each group) and will battle for a spot in the next stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top 24 teams from this Iraq group stage will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile has officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq group stage

Group A

  • ARAB GSG
  • GOOD GAME
  • Falcon Gaming
  • VIRUS TEAM
  • Pro Gaming
  • first mistake
  • RULLING TEAM
  • RealTiger

Group B

  • NASR ESPORTS
  • KURD SQUAD
  • iKURD
  • KurdWarriors
  • TeamSIR
  • SpaceTeam
  • i47 Gaming
  • FOX GAMING

Group C

Advertisement
  • Punishers
  • KURD UP
  • Ros Squad
  • 4k Esports
  • PP ESPORT
  • LAST ESPORTS
  • TEAM BROTHER

Group D

  • E7 Gaming
  • The Monster
  • KURD 21 GAMING
  • MASTER 1 GAMMING
  • LOGICx
  • KurdSport
  • IRAQI ELITE
  • RAZE
  • BEST FRIENDS FOR EVER

These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq:

  • Tuesday: Group A vs Group B - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel
  • Wednesday: Group C vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel
  • Thursday: Group A vs Group C - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel
  • Friday: Group B vs Group D - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel
  • Saturday: Group A vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel
  • Sunday: Group B vs. Group C - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq group stage will begin on 11th August (today) at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.

Published 11 Aug 2020, 17:12 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Club Open PMCO 2020 PMCO Fall Split 2020 Schedule PMCO Iraq Fall Split 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी