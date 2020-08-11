PMCO Fall Split 2020: Teams playing in Iraq group stage announced

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq is starting today, with 32 teams playing in the first phase. All these teams are divided into four groups (eight in each group) and will battle for a spot in the next stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open.

The top 24 teams from this Iraq group stage will proceed to the next round.

PUBG Mobile has officially announced the teams that have qualified for the group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq group stage

Group A

ARAB GSG

GOOD GAME

Falcon Gaming

VIRUS TEAM

Pro Gaming

first mistake

RULLING TEAM

RealTiger

Group B

NASR ESPORTS

KURD SQUAD

iKURD

KurdWarriors

TeamSIR

SpaceTeam

i47 Gaming

FOX GAMING

Group C

Punishers

KURD UP

Ros Squad

4k Esports

PP ESPORT

LAST ESPORTS

TEAM BROTHER

Group D

E7 Gaming

The Monster

KURD 21 GAMING

MASTER 1 GAMMING

LOGICx

KurdSport

IRAQI ELITE

RAZE

BEST FRIENDS FOR EVER

These teams will be fighting against each other throughout the week. A total of four maps will be played each day in third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here's the group-wise schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq:

Tuesday: Group A vs Group B - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel

Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel Wednesday: Group C vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel

Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Erangel Thursday: Group A vs Group C - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel

Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel Friday: Group B vs Group D - Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel

Erangel, Vikendi, Miramar, Erangel Saturday: Group A vs Group D - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel Sunday: Group B vs. Group C - Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Erangel

Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Iraq group stage will begin on 11th August (today) at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports on the scheduled days.