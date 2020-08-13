PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage: Day 2 results & overall standings

The Group Stage of PMCO Fall Split India 2020 has finally commenced. A total of 32 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the Semi-Finals. These teams are divided into four groups (8 teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day. Hence, Groups C and D played on the second day. Currently, XSpark tops the leaderboard with 85 points and two Chicken Dinners. They are followed by BlitzKriegXP and Reckless Esports with 68 and 57 points respectively.

PMCO India 2020 Group Stage Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split India 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage:

#1 XSpark - 85 points (37 kills)

#2 BlitzkriegXP - 68 points (26 kills)

#3 Reckless Esports - 57 points (19 kills)

#4 FallenAngelz - 56 points (28 kills)

#5 Team Mayhem - 52 points (23 kills)

#6 NinjaX Team - 51 points (16 kills)

#7 VR1 Esports - 49 points (18 kills)

#8 Team iNSANE - 45 points (23 kills)

#9 HEX ReaperX - 44 points (17 kills)

#10 Team Legstump - 43 points (17 kills)

#11 Stalwart Esports - 41 points (12 kills)

#12 Aztecs ESP - 37 points (16 kills)

#13 Reckoning - 37 points (13 kills)

#14 FutureStation - 35 points (14 kills)

#15 MCYS - 34 points (11 kills)

#16 Optimum Esports - 33 points (10 kills)

#17 DND Mahewians - 33 points (8 kills)

#18 Lord FAM - 30 points (11 kills)

#19 Haters Esports - 30 points (8 kills)

#20 MCOPS Esports - 25 points (12 kills)

#21 Website - 24 points (12 kills)

#22 TXO - 24 points (8 kills)

#23 DTHEsports - 23 points (8 kills)

#24 Team F4 - 22 points (9 kills)

#25 Team INGL - 21 points (5 kills)

#26 UP50Esports - 20 points (10 kills)

#27 Revenge Corvus - 19 points (11 kills)

#28 FINTOX - 19 points (9 kills)

#29 Nalayk - 17 points (11 kills)

#30 Indian Official - 15 points (6 kills)

#31 NOX Official - 13 points (2 kills)

#32 Team ESN - 10 points (6 kills)

Also, check out the match-wise results of PMCO Fall Split 2020

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage will go on till 19th August 2020 and the top 24 teams from the overall leaderboard will proceed to the Semi-Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the Livestream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

