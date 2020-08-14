PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage: Day 3 results & overall standings

The Group Stage of PMCO Fall Split India 2020 has finally commenced. A total of 32 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the Semi-Finals. These teams are divided into four groups (8 teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day and hence, Groups A and D played on the third day. Currently, TXO tops the leaderboard with 102 points and one Chicken Dinner. They are followed by Team Mayhem and Website with 99 and 89 points respectively.

PMCO India 2020 Group Stage Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split India 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage:

#1 TXO - 102 points (41 kills)

#2 Team Mayhem - 99 points (40 kills)

#3 Website - 89 points (39 kills)

#4 Reckless Esports - 87 points (28 kills)

#5 XSpark - 85 points (37 kills)

#6 Team iNSANE - 83 points (38 kills)

#7 Optimum Esports - 82 points (31 kills)

#8 FallenAngelz - 78 points (40 kills)

#9 MCYS - 78 points (27 kills)

#10 BliltzKriegXP - 68 points (26 kills)

#11 HEX ReaperX - 65 points (26 kills)

#12 Team Legstump - 63 points (28 kills)

#13 NinjaX Team - 51 points (16 kills)

#14 Haters Esports - 51 points (16 kills)

#15 VR1 Esports - 49 points (18 kills)

#16 Team ESN - 48 points (18 kills)

#17 Team F4 - 46 points (15 kills)

#18 FINTOX - 44 points (19 kills)

#19 UP50Esports - 44 points (18 kills)

#20 Stalwart Esports - 41 points (12 kills)

#21 Aztecs ESP - 37 points (16 kills)

#22 Reckoning - 37 points (13 kills)

#23 FutureStation - 35 points (14 kills)

#24 DND Mahewians - 33 points (8 kills)

#25 Nalayk - 32 points (18 kills)

#26 LORD FAM - 30 points (11 kills)

#27 MCOPS Esports - 25 points (12 kills)

#28 DTH Esports - 23 points (8 kills)

#29 Team INGL - 21 points (5 kills)

#30 Revenge Corvus - 19 points (11 kills)

#31 Indian Official - 15 points (6 kills)

#32 NOX Official - 13 points (2 kills)

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage will go on till 19th August 2020 and the top 24 teams from the overall leaderboard will proceed to the Semi-Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the Livestream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

