PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 Semi-finals: Day 2 results & overall standings

The Semi-finals Stage of PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 has finally commenced. A total of 24 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (8 teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day. Currently, A1 Esports sits atop the leaderboard with 84 points and one Chicken Dinner. They are followed by High Voltage and E2S0PM with 69 and 44 points, respectively.

PMCO South Asia 2020 Semi-Finals Day 1 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split South Asia 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Semi-finals Stage:

#1 A1 Esports - 84 points

#2 High Voltage - 69 points

#3 E2SOPM - 44 points

#4 Harame - 42 points

#5 4 Archangels - 40 points

#6 Abrupt Slayers - 39 points

#7 Kira peace Flow - 33 points

#8 Rising Nepal - 32 points

#9 Trustd Process - 31 points

#10 Rivals X - 27 points

#11 Angry Springs- 27 points

#12 Gods Reborn - 20 points

#13 Phantom Esports - 19 points

#14 PWP Esports - 18 points

#15 Doyen Knightss - 17 points

#16 KS Axe - 15 points

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Semi-finals will go on till 28th August 2020, and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the Livestream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

