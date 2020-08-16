PMCO India Fall Split 2020 Group Stage: Day 4 results & overall standings

The Group Stage of PMCO Fall Split India 2020 has finally commenced. A total of 32 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the Semi-Finals. These teams are divided into four groups (8 teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day and hence, Groups C and B played on the fourth day. After Day 4, XSPARK tops the leaderboard with 160 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by Aztecs ESP and TXO with 118 and 102 points respectively.

PMCO India 2020 Group Stage Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split India 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 4 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage:

#1 XSpark - 160 points (75 kills)

#2 Aztecs ESP - 118 points (47 kills)

#3 TXO - 102 points (41 kills)

#4 BlitzkriegXP - 102 points (36 kills)

Advertisement

#5 Team Mayhem - 99 points (40 kills)

#6 VR1 Esports - 95 points (35 kills)

#7 Website - 89 points (39 kills)

#8 Reckless Esports - 87 points (28 kills)

#9 Team iNSANE - 83 points (38 kills)

#10 Optimum Esports - 82 points (31 kills)

#11 FallenAngelz - 78 points (40 kills)

#12 MCYS - 78 points (27 kills)

#13 DND Mahewians - 77 points (27 kills)

#14 Stalwart Esports - 67 points (24 kills)

#15 Reckoning - 66 points (27 kills)

#16 HEX ReaperX - 65 points (26 kills)

#17 NinjaX Team - 46 points (25 kills)

#18 Team Legstump - 65 points (28 kills)

#19 FutureStation - 63 points (21 kills)

#20 Team INGL - 61 points (18 kills)

#21 Lord Fam - 57 points (17 kills)

#22 MCOPS Esports - 56 points (21 kills)

#23 Revenge Corvus - 52 points (27 kills)

#24 Nox Official - 52 points (19 kills)

#25 Haters Esports - 51 points (16 kills)

#26 Team ESN - 48 points (18 kills)

#27 Team F4 - 46 points (15 kills)

#28 Fintox - 44 points (19 kills)

#29 UP50Esports - 44 points (18 kills)

#30 Nalayk - 32 points (18 kills)

#31 DTHEsports - 32 points (13 kills)

#32 Indian Official - 32 points (10 kills)

Also Check out: Complete PMCO Standings Fall split 2020

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Group Stage will go on till 19th August 2020 and the top 24 teams from the overall leaderboard will proceed to the Semi-Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live-stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO Schedule and Standings