PMCO South Asia Fall Split 2020 Group Stage: Day 1 results and overall standings 

The Group Stage of PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 has finally commenced. A total of 32 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the Semi-Finals. These teams are divided into four groups (8 teams per group).

The first day of the tournament kicked off with teams from Groups A and B competing against each other. After day 1, Rivals X Esports sit on the top of the leaderboard with 90 points and 1 Chicken Dinner. They are followed by Phantom Esports and High Voltage with 81 and 47 points respectively.

PMCO South Asia 2020 Group Stage Overall Standings

PMCO South Asia Group Stage Day 1 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Group Stage:

#1 Rivals X - 90 points (35 kills)

#2 Phantom Esports - 81 points (32 kills)

#3 High Voltage - 47 points (22 kills)

#4 Kira Peace Flow - 44 points (14 kills)

#5 PN Crew - 35 points (18 kills)

#6 Satan - 35 points (16 kills)

#7 4 Archangels - 31 points (7 kills)

#8 Navi - 30 points (7 kills)

#9 Rising Nepal - 29 points (13 kills)

#10 Wolves Den - 28 points (15 kills)

#11 PWP Esports - 26 points (14 kills)

#12 A1 Esports - 23 points (13 kills)

#13 KS Invincible - 21 points (7 kills)

#14 T4M Official - 19 points (10 kills)

#15 1970 Gladiators - 18 points (1 kills)

#16 Harame - 11 points (4 kills)

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Group Stage will go on till 19th August 2020 and the top 24 teams from the overall leaderboard will proceed to the PMCO South Asia Semi-Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.