PMCO South Asia Fall Split 2020 Group Stage: Day 2 results and overall standings

The Group Stage of PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 has finally kicked off. A total of 32 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the Semi-Finals. These teams are divided into four groups (8 teams per group).

The second day of the tournament featured teams from Groups C and D competing against each other. After day 2, Rivals X Esports sit on the top of the leaderboard with 90 points and 1 Chicken Dinner. They are followed by Phantom Esports and DRS Gaming with 81 and 68 points respectively.

PMCO South Asia 2020 Group Stage Day 2 Overall Standings

PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 Group Stage Day 2 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Group Stage:

#1 Rivals X - 90 points (35 kills)

#2 Phantom Esports - 81 points (32 kills)

#3 DRS Gaming - 68 points (26 kills)

#4 7 SEA Esport - 55 points (23 kills)

Advertisement

#5 Doyen Knightss - 50 points (17 kills)

#6 Abrupt Slayers - 20 points (13 kills)

#7 Gods Reborn - 49 points (22 kills)

#8 High Voltage - 47 points (22 kills)

#9 Kira Peace Flow - 44 points (14 kills)

#10 Soulz OF BD - 43 points (22 kills)

#11 Soltisquad - 40 points (11 kills)

#12 Venom Legends - 38 points (21 kills)

#13 Angry Springs - 37 points (15 kills)

#14 PN Crew - 35 points (18 kills)

#15 Satan - 35 points (16 kills)

#16 4 Archangels - 31 points (7 kills)

Also Check out: the Complete PMCO Schedule Fall split 2020

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Group Stage will go on till 19th August 2020 and the top 24 teams from the overall leaderboard will proceed to the PMCO South Asia Semi-Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO Standings and Results