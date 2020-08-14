Create
PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 group stage Day 3 results and overall standings

PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 group stage Day 3 overall standings (top half)
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 14 Aug 2020, 22:05 IST
News
The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 has finally kicked off. A total of 32 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the semifinals. These teams are divided into four groups (eight teams per group).

The third day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 saw teams from Groups A and D compete against each other. At the end of the day, Phantom Esports sit on the top of the table with 118 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Venom Legends and High Voltage with 114 and 91 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 group stage Day 3 overall standings

PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 Group Stage Day 3 overall standings (bottom half)
PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 Group Stage Day 3 overall standings (bottom half)

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of the PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 group stage:

#1 Phantom Esports - 118 points 

#2 Venom Legends - 114 points

#3 High Voltage - 91 points 

#4 Rivals X - 90 points 

#5 Angry Springs - 85 points 

#6 E2SOPM - 78 points 

#7 7Sea Esport - 74 points 

#8 Satan - 72 points 

#9 A1 Esports - 71 points 

#10 DRS Gaming - 68 points 

#11 Abrupt Slayers - 68 points 

#12 Wolves Den - 67 points 

#13 PN Crew - 63 points 

#14 Navi - 61 points 

#15 Soltisquad - 51 points 

#16 DoyenKnightss - 50 points 

Also check out: The complete PMCO Fall Split 2020 schedule

The PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020 group stage will go on till 19th August, and the top 24 teams from the overall leaderboard will proceed to the PMCO Fall Split semifinals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO standings and results

Published 14 Aug 2020, 22:05 IST
PMCO Fall Split 2020 PUBG Mobile Club Open's Fall Split PMCO South Asia Fall Split 2020 PMCO Fall Split 2020 Results
