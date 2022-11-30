PMGC 2022 Survival Stage Day 1: Group Red vs Green teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The Survival Stage of the 2022 PMGC League kicks off today with 16 teams from Group Red and Group Green competing across six matches. The first match of the stage will start at 4:15 pm IST on the Erangel map. All the games will be broadcast live on the official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok handles of PUBG Mobile.

A total of 24 teams will fight in the three-day Survival Stage. The teams have been divided into three groups consisting of eight squads each. Two of these groups will compete every day, and each team will play 12 matches.

PMGC Survival Stage Day 1 participants

Group Red

LGD Gaming I8 Esports DRS Gaming Bigetron RA Four Rivals Titan Nigma Galaxy Box Gaming

Group Green

Bacon Time Vampire Esports HVVP Alpha 7 Damwon Gaming Skylightz Gaming Powr Inco Gaming

Day 1 map order

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Performances in PMGC League Group Stage

During the group stage, each team battled in 24 matches. LGD Gaming had a spectacular showing there but made a few mistakes in the last two days. The Chinese team has had sufficient time to work on their mistakes after the Group Stage and will now be looking to get back on track in the upcoming matches.

I8, DRS, and Bigetron did not have poor showings in the first phase but were not consistent for all 24 matches. Nigma Galaxy made it to the second stage after a fabulous performance in the last game of the group. However, the team has been seen struggling to keep up in several games.

Two Thai teams, Bacon Time and Vampire Esports, played aggressively in the Group Stage and fought well until the end. Both teams were in the race for the top three slots until the last match, and they missed the coveted positions by just a few points.

HVVP showcased their signature gameplay, dominating the first three days of the Group Stage. However, the team's performance on the fourth day was poor, leading to a drop in their overall standings.

Alpha7 Esports, a well-known Brazilian powerhouse, put up a great play in the first stage of PMGC, but their early eliminations in a few matches prevented them from securing any of the top three spots. The team was in seventh place, followed by Damwon Gaming.

The teams will fight for the top 16 spots in the overall standings as the bottom eight of 24 teams will be eliminated from the competition. The rest will make it to the PMGC Last Chance phase.

