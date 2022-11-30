PMGC 2022 Survival Stage Day 1: Overall Standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 Survival Sage ended after an intense match-up between Group Red and Group Green. 16 teams from the two Groups competed in six games throughout the day, with Thai team Vampire Esports emerging as table toppers.

This squad was in top form today, bagging multiple eliminations left, right, and center. Although the side couldn't secure a Chicken Dinner, consistent top-place finishes and 40 eliminations took them to the pole position with 69 points.

Russian team HVVP lived up to fan expectations as they grabbed the second spot at the end of the day. The side saw a slow start to the day but gained some momentum as Day 1 neared its conclusion. Overall, the squad bagged 67 points to their tally with a Chicken Dinner and 34 frags.

PMGC 2022 Survival Stage Day 1: Match-wise performance overview

Top 8 teams rankings of PMGC Survival Stage Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

The opening game was played on Erangel and won by iNCO Gaming. They got the Chicken Dinner by eliminating Nigma Galaxy, who finished in second place. Bacon Time from Thailand had a great time in the game as they cleverly rotated into the final zone, eventually coming third with five kills.

Match 2 - Miramar

South Korean squad Damwon Gaming displayed a dominating performance in the second game of Day 2. Rotating into a prime position early on, the side decimated all their competition. Although the team only secured nine kills, their wrath was felt by almost all the teams in the lobby.

Match 3 - Sanhok

This game was played on Sanhok and was won by the Russian squad HVVP, who struggled in the first two games but came alive in this match. They secured an 11-frag Chicken Dinner. Nepali team DRS Gaming slithered their way into second place with two frags.

Bigetron RA secured ninth place after PMGC Survival Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Erangel

Chinese team LGD Gaming put their foot down in the fourth game. The side didn't perform to fans' expectations in their first three matches but bounced back in this one to acquire a wonderful victory with 12 frags. iNCO Gaming played wonderfully in this match and secured the second spot with 10 kills.

Match 5 - Miramar

The penultimate game on Miramar saw a nail-biting finish, with teams competing from different compounds. As the zone closed in on them, all hell broke loose. Bacon Time stood their ground through all the chaos and secured an 11-kill victory. Vampire Esports asserted their dominance in this game, where they finished in second place with nine eliminations.

Match 6 - Erangel

The sixth game of the PMGC Survival Stage saw Bigetron Red Aliens register a beautiful victory. Asserting their dominance from the start, the squad rushed into combat with Bacon Time, finishing them in seconds. Subsequently, Bigetron Red Aliens were able to close out the game with nine kills after getting rid of Alpha7 Esports from Brazil, who finished in the second spot.

