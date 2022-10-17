INCO Gaming wins PMPL Brazil 2022 Fall, two teams qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 

The nail-biting Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Brazil Fall 2022 came to an end today. After six matches between the top 16 teams that qualified from the League Stage, INCO Gaming came out on top, with 94 points and 34 frags.

Following them in second place were veteran Brazilian giants, Alpha 7 Esports, who couldn't win the tournament by just one point. They had 93 points and 31 eliminations.

Both these teams fought tooth and nail throughout the six games, and even though Alpha7 Esports finished fourth in the final match, they managed to come second. The winner of the Grand Finals received a cash prize of $13,500, while the squad in the runners-up got $9,500.

PMPL Brazil Fall Grand Finals standings

Five teams advanced to PMPL Americas Championship Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Vivo Keyd, through consistent podium finishes, was able to secure the third spot. Even though the team didn't have a chicken dinner, they still accumulated 85 points with 35 frags. The side was awarded a cash prize of $8,500.

Brazil Finals overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams for PMGC: 2022 from Pro League Brazil

1) Vivo Keyd (1263 points)

2) Alpha 7 Esports (1184 points)

The two teams now have their tickets to the League Stage of PMGC: 2022 in the Brazilian region based on their overall PMPL (Spring and Fall) regional standings.

Allocations from PMPL: Brazil Fall 2022 Grand Finals

The top five squads from the tournament have gained entry to the upcoming PMPL: Americas Championship Fall 2022. On the other hand, the teams from the 13th to the 16th spots have been relegated to the PMNC: Brazil Fall 2022.

Qualified teams for PMPL: Americas Fall Championship 2022

1) INCO Gaming

2) Alpha 7 Esports

3) Vivo Keyd

4) Loops Esports

5) Rise Esports

As Influence Chemin Esports had already qualified for the PMPL: Americas Championship Fall because they were the winners of the spring championship, their spot was awarded to the next team in the overall leaderboard: Rise Esports.

Teams relegated to PMNC from Brazil Fall 2022 Grand Finals

1) Flamengo Esports

2) Team INTZ

3) K9 Esports

4) Ground Round Mercenaries

These teams will join the other four squads that had already been relegated to PMNC: 2022 from the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: Brazil Fall.

Brazil Fall 2022 Grand Finals overview

Besides the top three teams in the Grand Finals, some other squads also displayed admirable performances in the final stage of the tournament.

Among these teams was veteran squad Loops Esports who finished 4 with 84 points and had a single chicken dinner. Following them was the in-form squad Influence Chemin Esports who finished fifth in the overall leaderboard.

Storm Gaming, who took second place in the League Stage of the tournament, choked in the finals and ended up seventh with 71 points. The team's performance remained average throughout the finals as they were unable to step up their game during crucial junctures in multiple matches.

With the Grand Finals now over, the focus will be shifted to the Americas Fall 2022 Championship, where the qualified Brazilian teams will look to showcase their skills.

