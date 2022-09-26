PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall: Teams, PMGC slots, format, schedule, and where to watch

The PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall begins on September 28 and will run across nearly a month, comprising the top 20 teams from South East Asia. The top five squads from the overall standings will reach the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship, beginning on November 22.

The event will be conducted by Tecent in two phases, the League Stage and the Grand Finals. Split into five groups of four teams each, 20 teams will compete in the first round for the 16 spots. The Grand Finals, with the top 16 teams, will be held from October 21 to 23.

PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall participants

The event comprises the top four teams from the four regional Fall tournaments, i.e., Pro League Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and MY/SG/PH. Apart from these teams, the 2022 Spring champion D'Xavier has been directly invited, while the top three teams from the SEA Play-Ins have qualified for the Championship.

SEA Championship Fall Groups and Format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Here are the top 20 participating teams in the upcoming SEA Fall,

D'Xavier: Invited (SEA 2022 Spring champion)

PMPL Indonesia

Genesis Dogma Boom Esports Alter Ego Limax NFT Esports

PMPL Thailand

The Infinity Faze Clan Bacon Time Buriram United

PMPL MY/SG/PH

Geek Fam SEM9 4Rivals Yoodo Alliance

PMPL Vietnam

Eagle Esports BN Esports Box Gaming ShineLikeDiamond

SEA Play-Ins

Vampire Esports TEM Don't Beak Dream

During the League Stage, five matches will be featured across three maps daily, while a total of 18 matches will be included in the Grand Finals.

Some of the participating teams have already secured their seats in the PMGC 2022 through their regional Pro League. Tencent has invited Alter Ego from Indonesia to the Global Championship Finals alongside SMG from China.

Where to watch

Fans from around the world can watch the contest on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports in several languages at 2.30 PM IST.

The Infinity from Thailand has recently become the champion of the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash: China vs SEA. The team will try to maintain their dominance in the event as well. They will also play without any pressure as the squad has already booked their spot in the PMGC League from the regional rankings.

D'Xavier, the crowned champion of the SEA Championship Spring, has also been in fine form and would like to continue their momentum in the event to lift the trophy for the second time in a row.

