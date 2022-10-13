PMPL Brazil Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, format, and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Brazil 2022 Fall are all set to take place on October 15. After three weeks of grueling action, 16 teams from the League Stage have qualified for the ultimate platform.

A prize pool of $126,000 will be up for grabs, with the winners getting $14,000. Meanwhile, the first and second runner-ups will be awarded $10,000 and $9,000 respectively. Further rewards will be disseminated according to placements in the overall standings.

PMPL: Brazil Fall 2022 schedule, format, and allocations

For PMPL Brazil, this will be the first time that the Grand Final will be conducted over a single day. To determine the winner, a total of six matches will take place across three PUBG Mobile maps.

The top 16 qualified teams have been awarded bonus points based on their performances in the League Stage. The squads will carry these totals to the finals.

The bonus point standings are currently being led by Keyd Stars with a tally of 20. They are followed by Alpha 7 Esports and Storm Gaming with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The top five teams from the Grand Finals of the tournament will qualify for the PMPL: Americas Championship Fall 2022, scheduled to be held later this month. Teams from sixth and 13th place will be relegated to the PMNC: Brazil 2022.

These sides have qualified for the Grand Finals of Brazil Championship Fall 2022:

Keyd Stars Alpha 7 Esports Storm Gaming Inco Gaming Influence Chemin Esports Intense Game Team Mandrakes Honored Souls Loops Esports Rise Esports Ground Zero Mercenaries Smoke Esports Corinthians Flamengo Esports Team INTZ K9 Esports

Considering their impeccable performances in the League Stage, Keyd Stars, Alpha 7 Esports, and Storm Gaming will be high on confidence heading into the finals.

Apart from these sides, Influence Chemin Esports, Loops Esports, and Inco Gaming will also command authority.

Chemin Esports @Chemin_Esports

#influenceyourpath #infchemin #esports We are proud to announce our partnership with @inf_rage . The partnership will be known as INF Chemin Esports and will extend to all the current rosters.

Notably, a few months ago, Indian organization Chemin and Brazilian Influence Rage partnered for several esports titles. Having been crowned champions of the Americas Championship Spring, the squad has already earned a slot in the upcoming Americas Championship,

The Grand Finals will be livestreamed on the official channels of PUBG Mobile Esports.

