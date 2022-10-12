PUBG Mobile: PMPL MENA Championship 2022 Fall teams, PMGC slots, schedule, and more

The fall season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MENA Championship 2022 starts on October 12 and will take place over four days, with the top three squads making it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 League Stage. Sixteen teams will fight across 24 matches for the title and a total prize pool of $150K.

The top 10 PMPL Arabia Fall teams and the top six PMPL Africa Fall teams are all ready to take part in the competition. The team with the most points throughout the event will receive $40K in prize money. The runner-up will be awarded $28K, and the second runner-up will receive $18K. A total of $2K will be awarded to the event's MVP.

PMPL MENA Championship Fall teams

From Arabia

Falcons Esports R8 Esports Geekay Esports Nigma Galaxy Power Esports Conqueror Ooredoo Thunders For Kurdistan Nasr Esports Twisted Minds

From Africa

One Million Esports Titan Esports Slime 4KT Leader Esports Virtual Gaming Squad Soul Esports

There will be six matches each day, consisting of three maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. Fans from around the world can watch the competition on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Based on their regional Arabia rankings, R8 Esports and Nigma Galaxy have already booked their spots in the upcoming PMGC League Stage. They were among the top squads and finished in the first and second positions in the rankings.

One Million Esports generated the most points in the African region and qualified for the PMGC League as well. The region featured only one slot for the Global Championship.

About PMPL Arabia Fall

The event finals were held from July 21 to 23, with Falcons Esports becoming the champion in emphatic fashion. The squad set up one-sided domination during the three days and scored 271 points in 18 matches. The team also showcased their extraordinary exploits in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

The second-placed R8 Esports was 80 points behind Falcons Esports, and Nigma Galaxy grabbed fourth place. Yalla Esports finished 16th and was unable to qualify for the championship Fall. The team was the runner-up of this year's MENA Championship Spring.

About PMPL Africa Fall

One Million Esports grabbed the title in the nail-biting competition that was played from August 30 to October 2. Their arch-rival Titan Esports earned the second spot in the finals, followed by Slime 4KT. Virtual Gaming Squad, who competed this year in the PMWI, secured the fifth place.

Poll : 0 votes