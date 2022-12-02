PMGC 2022 Survival Stage Day 3: Group Red vs Yellow teams, schedule, and more

The third day of the PMGC Survival Stage is about to begin in a few hours. At the end of the day, the top 16 teams will progress to the next stage as the 12 matches for each team will wrap up today. Eight teams from Group Green already completed their 12 matches yesterday, and 16 teams from the other two groups will play their remaining six games today.

Starting at 4:15 m IST, teams from Group Red and Yellow will face each other on the battlefield and fight across three PUBG Mobile maps. Each team will try their best to secure a safe spot in the overall standings as the bottom eight will be eliminated from the tournament.

PMGC Survival Stage Day 3 participants

Here are the 16 teams from the two groups who will compete today:

Group Red

LGD Gaming I8 Esports DRS Gaming Bigetron RA Four Rivals Titan Nigma Galaxy Box Gaming

Group Yellow

Reject Geekay TEM Entertainment IHC Esports Faze Clan Vivo Keyd Game-Lord Besiktas

Map order

The third day will follow the same map rotation as the previous two days:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Overall standings after PMGC Survival Stage Day 2

The Group Green PMGC teams have captured the top eight spots after their 12 games. HVVP claimed top place with 143 points and 79 eliminations. With this fabulous showing, the team is in the safe zone and will hope to remain there during the next phase.

Thai team Vampire Esports maintained their form and finished in the second spot. In 12 matches, the team bagged a total of 136 points and 71 eliminations, confirming their place in the top 16.

Bacon Time, another Thai team that had an average run on Day 1, bounced back today and jumped to the third spot in the overall rankings. After showcasing their prowess, the team ended their survival stage campaign with 131 points, 57 eliminations, and a single chicken dinner.

LGD Gaming has collected 57 points in six matches so far and will play their remaining games today. Reject and Bigetron are also in good positions after six matches and will easily qualify if they continue to make similar plays.

IHC and TEM, who both had great runs in the Group Stage, performed poorly in their first six games and scored 24 and 11 points, respectively. They will need to have strong performances today to make it to the PMGC Last Chance stage.

