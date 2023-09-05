PMGC 2023: All six qualified teams from South Asia revealed

With the conclusion of the PMPL South Asia Championship Fall, all six teams from the region have been decided for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. Four of the qualified teams hail from Mongolia, while the remaining two represent Pakistan. Regrettably, none of the teams from Nepal were able to secure a spot in the grand competition.

The Global Championship hosts a total of 51 teams this year and will be contested in Turkey in November and December. The exact dates of the event will be announced in the coming weeks. To select teams, several regional competitions have been taking place recently, with the top performers moving to the Championship.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2023 from South Asia

Stalwart Esports topped the PMGC SA Points leaderboard, a tally based on points accumulated across the entirety of the PMPL South Asia league and finals during both the Spring and Fall seasons. Similarly, AgonXI8 was at the top in the Pakistan region, which helped them qualify for the competition. The other four teams qualified directly through the PMPL SA Championship Fall 2023.

Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) AgonXI8 Esports (Pakistan) 4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) IHC Esports (Mongolia) NB Esports (Mongolia) Seventh Element (Pakistan)

Stalwart Esports emerged as the best South Asian team throughout the year. They clinched victory in the Spring Split of PMPL SA and maintained their dominance by leading the league stage of the Fall Split. The superstar roster conquered the regional championship as well.

AgonXI8 from Pakistan asserted dominance in the Pakistan region by securing victory in both the league and finals of PMPL in 2023. Their remarkable performance translated into a staggering lead of over 350 points in the overall PMGC Qualification standings, a testament to their exceptional skills and capabilities.

4Merical Vibes was hot on their heels, trailing by just 12 points in the regional championship. Notably, the PMPL SA Fall Split champions held the top position during the league stages of the Spring Split, putting up a fierce battle. The squad came second in the South Asia Championship 2023 Fall to earn a spot in PMGC.

Meanwhile, NB Esports and Seventh Element showcased consistent performances throughout the year but peaked during the PMPL SAC 2023, earning them well-deserved qualification spots for PMGC. They were fourth and sixth in the overall standings of the SA Championship Fall.

IHC Esports, another Mongolian squad, experienced a mix of highs and lows over the course of the year. However, their experience ultimately proved instrumental in securing fifth position in the regional championship.