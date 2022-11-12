PMGC League Group Red Day 3: Teams, schedule, Day 2 highlights, and where to watch 

Day 2 of 2022 PMGC Group Red saw a lot of ups and downs in the rankings as some of the bottom teams made a strong comeback. However, the first place is still occupied by Influence Chemin as they retained their good performances.

The third day kicks off today with 16 teams fighting to strengthen their positions on the overall leaderboard. Bottom sides like Queso and R8 Esports will have to perform to stay in the event, as 75% of the matches will be wrapped up today.

PMGC League Group Red Day 3 schedule

Following the same schedule and map rotation as the previous two days, the third one will begin at 4.15 pm IST. The six exciting matches will be livestreamed on four platforms - YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok in multiple languages.

Day 3 map rotation

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Group Red teams

Buriram United Esports (Thailand) The Infinity (Thailand) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) Team Queso (Argentina) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) DRS Gaming (Nepal) i8 Esports (Pakistan) S2G Esports (Turkey) Mad Bulls (Serbia) emTek StormX (South Korea) LGD Gaming (China)

PMGC League Day 2 overview

Influence Chemin from Brazil grabbed 170 points with the help of two chicken dinners and 74 eliminations in 12 matches. The team accumulated 97 and 73 points on Days 1 and 2 respectively. Suffice to say, they will aim to be consistent in the remaining 12 fixtures.

Meanwhile, Thai side Buriram United have enjoyed consistent form on both days, moving up to second with 137 points.

Having won their first two matches on PMGC Day 2, S2G jumped eight places to secure the third spot with 125 points. From thereon, they earned 95 points in their last six games. Meanwhile, DRS and Bigetron also had a fabulous day, taking fourth and fifth spots with 115 points each.

Titan Gaming and Nigma Galaxy, on the other hand, dropped to sixth and seventh positions following their poor showings on the second day. i8 Esports from Pakistan is in eighth place with 91 points. Moreover, they are the only team on the first page of the overall standings that hasn't claimed any chicken dinners so far.

Infinity displayed some resistance yesterday after a poor run on PMGC Day 1 and jumped to tenth place with 70 points. However, the team remains in a precarious position, as one bad match will condemn them to the danger zone.

