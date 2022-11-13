PMGC League Group Red Day 4: Teams, schedule, Day 3 summary, and when to watch 

On November 13, the PMGC Group Red matches will end, wherein the top three teams will advance to the Grand Finals, which will begin on January 6, 2023. After Day 3, Influence Chemin managed to maintain their top spot with 235 points, which included 113 kills.

Day 4 will have the last six matches of the group, and it will decide which team will go to the next stage and which will go home. Apart from the top three, teams ranked 4 to 11 will be seeded into the Survival Stage, while the rest will be eliminated. Each group will also have a total prize pool of $463K.

PMGC Group Red Day 4 map schedule

Following the same schedule as the past three days, the fourth day kicks off at 4:15 pm IST and will end around 9:00 pm IST.

Day 4 map order

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Group Red teams

Buriram United Esports (Thailand) The Infinity (Thailand) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) 4 Rivals (Malaysia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) Team Queso (Argentina) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) DRS Gaming (Nepal) i8 Esports (Pakistan) S2G Esports (Turkey) Mad Bulls (Serbia) emTek StormX (South Korea) LGD Gaming (China)

PMGC Group Red summary after Day 3

After the fourth match of the third day, Buriram United took first place from Influence Chemin, but the team again slipped to second place at the end of the day. However, the Thai team is only two points beside them and would hope to maintain a spot in the top three.

LGD Gaming claimed two chicken dinners, jumping to third place on the overall scoreboard. They scored twice as much yesterday compared to their first two days.

S2G Esports, who performed consistently on Days 2 and 3, is currently in fourth place with 175 points. The Turkish team had a poor start to the event but returned strong.

Nepali squad DRS Gaming played a fantastic game and grabbed the fourth spot with 163 points. Nigma Galaxy and Infinity were in tenth and eleventh with 113 and 110 points, respectively.

Team Queso and R8 Esports continue to struggle and are on the verge of being knocked out of the PMGC 2022. They have collected 80 and 62 points, respectively, in their 18 matches.

