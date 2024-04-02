PMGO 2024 Prelims Day 2: Teams, map order, how to watch, and Day 1 results 

Day 2 of the PMGO 2024 Prelims will take place on April 2, with Groups B and C contesting in six matches. The three-day-long stage features 24 teams, which have been divided into three groups. A total of 16 teams have directly been invited to the tournamwnt, while eight have been chosen from the Qualifier Finals. They are all contesting for the eight spots in the main event.

The opening day of the Prelims stage saw Groups A and B fight in six matches. Team Falcons from Mongolia secured the top position after Day 1, while Smoke Gaming and Zebra Master finished second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, some big names like Natus Vincere and Team Liquid had a disappointing run.

PMGO 2024 Prelims teams and groups

Here are the three groups of the PMGO 2024 Prelims:

Group A

INCO Gaming Team Falcons Royals of War FURIA Esports 9z Team Natus Vincere Regnum Carya Bra Esports Nigma Galaxy

Group B

Smoke Gaming Insanity Sports Zebra Master Team Liquid N Hyper Esports Virtus.pro IW NRX D'Xavier

Group C

Death Wolves Horaa Esports Team Queso INFLUENCE RAGE All Glory Gaming V2 Fire Flux Esports FUT Esports Vampire Esports

Map order and where to watch

The first encounter between Groups B and C will be hosted in the Sanhok map. The next three matches will take place on Erangel, while the last two will be contested on Miramar.

You can watch these exciting battles live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6:00 pm IST.

Here is the Day 2 map order for Groups B and C;

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

PMGO Day 1 results

Team Falcons and Smoke Gaming showcased outstanding performances on Day 1 of the PMGO, scoring 79 and 56 points, respectively. Both teams notched up two Chicken Dinners each.

Zebra Master and Royals of War secured 49 points each in their six matches.

Nigma Galaxy from UAE claimed six spot in the overall table with 39 points. Team Furia, who debuted PUBG Mobile in February 2024, grabbed 35 points on Day 1. Team Liquid, INCO, and Natus Vincere scored 28, 24, and 20 points respectively. N Hyper Esports from North America had a terrible run on the PMGO Prelims Day 1 as they took only 13 points in six games.