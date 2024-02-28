Furia Esports enters PUBG Mobile by signing five Brazilian players 

Furia Esports, a famous Brazilian organization, debuted in the PUBG Mobile scene by signing five players on February 27, 2024. The first two months of the year saw many popular clubs, such as Team Spirit, Team Liquid, and Gen.G, enter this battle royale game esports, which shows how its scenario is growing daily. These organizations will endeavor to achieve big feats this year.

Furia Esports has recruited experienced players like Caioski and Becker in their crew. They also signed seasoned coach Cher, who had previously worked in the same role for several popular clubs. The firm has also partnered with PUBG Mobile and got a direct slot in the PMSL America Spring 2024.

The organization will also compete in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO), the first international major of the year, which is planned to be held in Brazil. The side has a fantastic opportunity to find early success in this tournament.

Furia Esports’ PUBG Mobile roster

AdriaN - Adrian Bertoia Arturzin - Artur da Silva Dornelas Becker - Gabriel Engraf Becker Caiowski - Caio Rodrigues Caldatto Gustazyx - Gustavo Holanda Cher - Lucas Seabra (Coach)

Caiowski has been contesting in this game since 2019 and has been affiliated with many well-known clubs like INTZ, Loops, and Influence Rage in the past five years. The veteran has clinched several notable titles. He enjoyed great success after joining Loops Esports, with famous athletes like Dadinho, Becker, Federal, and Carrilho among his teammates.

Caiowski also won many big titles while playing for Influence Rage from 2021 to 2023. He was a member of the organization when they conquered three editions of the PUBG Mobile League Americas Championship. The superstar will now look to help Furia Esports achieve success in 2024.

Becker is also one of the oldest players in Brazil and has competed for big clubs like Loops, Influence Rage, and Inco Gaming. He has played with Caiowski before, and now both will be on the same team. They have conquered many PUBG Mobile tournaments while playing together in the same squad.

AdraiN, a 22-year-old prodigy, has previously played for Keyd Stars and Intense Game. Arturzin has also played with him in 2021. While Gustazyx is a rising star in this squad. These players will hope to showcase their potential and lift major trophies under the banner of Furia Esports. The main goal of the lineup will be to register a respectable position in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Open.